Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Ubisoft Forward Offers a Nostalgic Revisit to the Series’ Origins.

Ubisoft’s highly popular Assassin’s Creed series has been a flagship franchise for the publisher. However, after its pinnacle with Ezio Auditore, the quality of Assassin’s Creed dipped drastically due to a yearly release cycle and changing trends and tastes in the industry. As a result, the series transformed into an open-world RPG designed to maximize playtimes and retain players through never-ending content additions, DLCs, and repetitive checklist chores. With fewer and fewer assassins in recent titles, fans have been clamoring for a return to the roots of the franchise.

Enter Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game designed to be leaner, stealthier, and shorter, with an increased focus on what made the early games stand out. Ubisoft’s next bet is a departure from recent titles and pays homage to the old games in the series. With a narrative that follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishq, from common street thief to master assassin, Assassin’s Creed Mirage tries to recapture the franchise’s early essence.

The game showcase reveals a focus on stealth mechanics, with a departure from recent action-heavy titles that encouraged open combat. Free-running now gets special treatment in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, enabling smooth traversal through the rooftops of Baghdad with new animations and mechanics.

In the gameplay walkthrough, Basim utilizes a new ability that lets him mark targets and execute a simultaneous multiple-kill, reminiscent of the mark-and-execute mechanic in Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell games. Basim then assassinates his main target and evades capture with the help of smoke bombs and social stealth.

The Ubisoft Forward event also revealed two other games in the 2023 AC lineup, including Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, a first-person VR parkour and combat game, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, a mobile AC title set during the times of the Qin dynasty in China. However, the event mainly focused on the titles coming out this year, with the bulk of the attention going to Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

With its atavistic approach, Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems to be walking the same road that the first game and the Ezio trilogy built. However, there is a lingering risk of playing it safe, and Ubisoft’s next bet must also bring its own new ideas. Assassin’s Creed fans clearly want an old-school game, but they also want something fresh and exciting.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s design philosophy drives the title, with its increased focus on stealth mechanics and smooth free-running. With its upcoming release on October 12, Ubisoft’s next bet is a departure from recent titles, attempting to recapture what made the early games stand out while also bringing its own new ideas to the table.





