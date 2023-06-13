Assassin’s Creed Mirage Vows to Revisit the Franchise’s Origins at Ubisoft Forward

Assassin’s Creed, the wildly popular open-world action game series by Ubisoft, has a long and storied history of success and decline over its 15-year run. While once known for its narrative depth, the series has spread too thin as a result of its yearly release cycle and changing trends and tastes within the industry. Despite the commercial success of recent titles, there is a growing demand from loyalists for a return to the roots of the franchise, and Ubisoft’s response is Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This leaner, stealthier, and shorter game attempts to recapture the essence of early Assassin’s Creed games while still offering innovative gameplay and design elements.

The game follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishq, a crucial supporting character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, charting his origins as a common street thief in 9th-century Baghdad, his introduction to the Brotherhood, and his transformation into a master assassin.

Developers have detailed that the design philosophy driving the title was to pay homage to old Assassin’s Creed games, with increased emphasis on stealth mechanics and a return to the hallmark free-flowing parkour. Free-running now receives special treatment in Assassin’s Creed Mirage with new animations and mechanics enabling smooth traversal through the rooftops of Baghdad.

The game showcase features a story-focussed trailer which delves into Basim’s inner conflict as he grapples with the path of the Hidden Ones and what it means to be truly free. The gameplay walkthrough showcases Basim’s parkour abilities during an early section of the game as he infiltrates a heavily fortified fortress and utilises new special abilities to mark targets and execute a simultaneous multiple-kill.

The Assassin’s Creed segment of the Ubisoft Forward event also previewed two other games in the 2023 AC lineup: Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. The former offers first-person VR parkour and combat whilst the latter is a mobile game set during the times of the Qin dynasty in China.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage set for release on October 12, it seems poised to take the series in a new direction albeit with a lingering risk of playing it safe. While old-school fans of the series will surely be pleased, Ubisoft must also provide new and innovative ideas to keep the franchise fresh and exciting.





