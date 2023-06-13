“Assuming Responsibility for Mental Health Care: A Discussion on Who Should Step Up” | Mental Health

In response to the recent article on mental health support for students in UK universities, I would like to add my own perspective. While some argue that universities should take on the role of quasi-mental health service providers, many university staff are already struggling to support students’ mental health without proper training or resources.

As a lecturer with nine years of university education and no formal mental health training, I understand the challenges that come with providing “pastoral care” to students. It is not only dangerous for both staff and students for us to provide mental health care, but it is also insulting to those who have dedicated their careers to this field. It is unrealistic to add such responsibilities to a workforce that may already be struggling with working conditions, as evidenced by staff strikes.

The solution is not to train university employees to act as mental health professionals, but to improve mental health provision across the community as a whole. This includes proper funding for NHS mental health services and university support services. As a non-mental health professional, I hesitate to make specific recommendations, but I wholeheartedly believe that universities alone cannot bear the responsibility of addressing the dire state of mental health provision in the UK.

On a related note, I am heartened to hear that the Metropolitan police have decided to stop attending most mental health calls. As someone with mental health qualifications who worked with patients in the 1960s, I know that this is a step in the right direction towards better treatment for patients.

Overall, it is time for the UK to address the crisis in mental health provision. We must work together as a community to ensure that those who need help receive the support they deserve, without burdening those who are not trained to provide mental health care.





