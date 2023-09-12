Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards
Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance in September 2023 to see how the Machamp Alt Art is doing.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we’ve seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let’s see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card’s availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let’s see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in September 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $86.33
- Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $28.18
- Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $26.55
- Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $24.77
- Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.17
- Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $20.75
- Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $20.04
- Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $19.43
- Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $13.52
- Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $12.01
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $56.57
- Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $21.92
- Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $6.24
- Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.97
- Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $4.95
Machamp V Alternate Art has, as predicted, fallen under $100. It is falling and fast. This is becoming an easier and easier set to complete for collectors. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby’s past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.