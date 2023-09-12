Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance in September 2023 to see how the Machamp Alt Art is doing.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we’ve seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let’s see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card’s availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let’s see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $86.33 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $28.18 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $26.55 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $24.77 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.17 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $20.75 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $20.04 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $19.43 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $13.52 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $12.01

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $56.57 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $21.92 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $6.24 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.97 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $4.95

Machamp V Alternate Art has, as predicted, fallen under $100. It is falling and fast. This is becoming an easier and easier set to complete for collectors. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby’s past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

