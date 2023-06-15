At the Airport, Mouni Roy Flaunts a Tote Bag Worth Rs3,00,000, Fans Respond with Amusing Reactions.

Mouni Roy is a fashion icon who always impresses with her sartorial choices. She recently caught airport-goers’ attention while flaunting a classic all-black ensemble paired with striking black shades and a statement tote bag.

The tote bag that Mouni Roy carried was none other than the Dior Book Tote Bag. This bag is well-known for its staple to the brand’s aesthetic, featuring the fully embroidered Toile de Jouy Voyage motif designed exquisitely by the renowned Pietro Ruffo. The Christian Dior Paris signature is prominently displayed on the front and the bag may be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder.

While Mouni drew attention for how she accessorized her monotone ensemble with the Dior tote bag, netizens quickly commented on the hefty price tag of this luxury accessory. However, Mouni’s true fashion sense shone through as she personalized the bag with her own design.

There have been recent reports stating that the Dior Book Tote Bag has been copied multiple times. However, Mouni is a true fashionista and always chooses to buy and flaunt only the best luxury items.