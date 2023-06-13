At the Royal Wedding, Countess Felicitas von Hartig dons a combination of top and skirt.

Countess Felicitas von Hartig, an accomplished 29-year-old with diverse life experiences, married Liechtenstein Prince Johann-Wenzel in a religious royal ceremony at the Servite Church in Vienna. Countess Felicitas resided in Paris and Lisbon, studied law in Vienna, and holds an Art History degree. She is the esteemed progeny of Count Lukas von Hartig and Claudia Toperczer and is currently employed at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

Prince Johann-Wenzel, the 30-year-old son of Princess Marie of Liechtenstein and Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein, wed the beautiful countess on Saturday. The stunning bride wore an exquisite ensemble designed by Spanish brand Jesus Peiro, consisting of a maxi skirt, a strapless top, and bell sleeves. The three-piece set featured embellished shoulders, a low neckline, and a billowing floor-length skirt. Her short silver necklace and delicate diamond earrings complemented her overall glittering look.

Countess Felicitas, with her blonde curls done in a chic half-up, half-down style and adorned with a lovely floral headpiece, was a vision of elegance. Her bridal bouquet, featuring brilliant red and white flowers, complemented her husband’s scarlet waistcoat. The couple happily exchanged vows and rings in a beautiful ceremony.

The pair initially met in 2012 at a party and eventually got engaged on August 25, 2022, while on vacation in Sicily. After ten years of knowing each other, they were excited to take their relationship to the next level.

Social media users were quick to offer their opinions on the wedding. While some commended the bride’s outfit, others criticized the groom’s morning coat. However, the majority of well-wishers praised the couple’s happiness and individuality. It is evident that the Countess and Prince had a magical day, surrounded by family and friends who love them dearly.





