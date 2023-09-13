Atari Reveals XP Limited Edition 2600 Cartridge For Outlaw

Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 2600, Outlaw

Atari has another XP Special Edition of a classic 2600 title on the way, as you can get your hands on this glamorous version of Outlaw.

Atari announced another new addition to their XP line of classic Atari 2600 releases, as they unveiled the new Limited Edition version of Outlaw. Immediately, the first thing that stands out is the brand new artwork for the silver box, featuring new key art by Brazilian pop culture artist Butcher Billy. Like previous XP versions, this limited edition includes the silver box and silver cartridge label, as you would have seen back in the day, and a color user manual. The manual itself features commentary from the artist about his take on the art. And, of course, the cartridge is fully playable with all the original content. We have more info below as it is available for pre-order now for $60, set to be released later this year.

“Based on the 1976 Atari arcade game of the same name, Outlaw is an exciting game for one or two players set in the Wild West. While the original arcade game only allowed for a single gunslinger, the Atari 2600 version released in 1978 gives you the option to play alone, where you can practice your aim against moving targets or against another gunslinger in a contest to see who can first score ten hits against the other player. Containing 16 different game variations, Outlaw is certain to keep you entertained for hours as you hone your sharpshooting skills! You’ll need a steady hand and a quick draw to outlast your opponent. Good look, pardner!”

“The Atari 2600 port of Outlaw, developed by Atari programmer and Activision co-founder David Crane, has 16 different game variations, including one and two-player modes, unlimited fire or the more wild-west realistic six-shooter option, and even a getaway option. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.”

