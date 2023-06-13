Atlantis hosts a dazzling ceremony to confer SPIA 2023 awards on the winners.

The SPIA 2023 (Sports Industry Awards) recently took place, and winners were selected by an unbiased panel of judges made up of industry experts from the Middle Eastern sports ecosystem. In addition, three winning categories were determined through public voting. Among the notable recipients of awards that evening were Abu Dhabi Sports Council, who took home the top prize for the Best Sports Event of the Year, as well as the Best Fan Engagement at a Professional Sports Event category for their work on the UAE World Tour. The event was supported by several groups, including Memories Event Management, which was responsible for organizing the extravagant gala night. Other recipients of awards included Stryx Sports, AD Gaming, Flash Entertainment, Zayed Sports City, and Nielsen Sports Middle East. It was hosted by Al-Futtaim Motors, the exclusive distributors of Toyota cars in the UAE, who was the principal partners for the event. The ceremony was further made possible by Gold Sponsor, Global cultural agency OneSixtyoverNinety, and official hydration partner, Mai Dubai, while Dubai Sports Council continued its tradition of offering its support. All of the winners were applauded for their outstanding efforts in their respective areas of the sporting world.





