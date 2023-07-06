Attempting to Unravel the Enigmas in Simogo’s ‘Lorelei and the Laser Eyes’

The process of creating a game typically begins with a mechanic, an input method or a storyline that the developers want to explore. This sets the foundation for the game, with its details and specifics taking shape along the way. However, in the case of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes by Simogo, they started with the name itself.

According to Simon Flesser, co-founder of Simogo, there wasn’t a specific moment of inspiration. He stated, “We had the title which we really liked, and from there we have been trying to figure out what laser eyes are.”

Simogo

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is the ninth major game from Simogo, a renowned Swedish studio known for titles like Device 6, Year Walk, and Sayonara Wild Hearts. In June 2022, Simogo unveiled Lorelei through a captivating trailer that showcased a noir-inspired murder mystery with elements of deception and memories. The trailer featured a stylishly dressed woman with glowing red eyes as she navigated the monochromatic grounds of a grand estate.

Since its debut, Simogo has kept the details about Lorelei relatively under wraps. The latest trailer teases significant years and hints at international espionage with a paranormal twist, emphasizing the player’s ability to solve puzzles and recognize patterns. The recurring question in the trailer, “Do you remember the maze?”, adds to the intrigue surrounding the game.

Here are some essential details about Lorelei and the Laser Eyes shared by Simon Flesser:

It’s a third-person puzzle adventure.

It offers a non-linear gameplay experience.

There are nearly 150 puzzles to be solved.

It will be available on PC and Switch platforms.

The game takes place in the “surreal memory of a house.”

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes introduces innovative camera mechanics in a 3D environment, drawing on the success of Sayonara Wild Hearts. The game’s mysterious tone aligns with its overall theme, which reflects a collection of ideas spanning a long period rather than a single concept.

Simon Flesser explains, “Thematically, there are a lot of ideas about stories within stories, stories reflecting each other, memories, dreams, and parallel events and worlds.”

Simogo

Players can interact with various objects such as cameras, computers, and locks. They will also encounter passages from books and magazines, and even mini-games within the game itself. The intention is to create a constant sense of ambivalence, blurring the lines between right and wrong, and introducing elements of absurdity that provoke introspection and curiosity about the unfolding events.

Simogo has a knack for crafting experiences that play with surrealism and the paranormal, as can be seen in their previous titles like Year Walk, The Sailor’s Dream, and Device 6.

Simon Flesser elaborates on this approach, stating, “I think there is something interesting that happens when you start blending realities. When [a piece of] media starts talking about our reality as if it is a story within its reality, it ends up becoming more real somehow. It creeps into your head in a very specific way. You become the story.”

While a specific release date for Lorelei and the Laser Eyes hasn’t been announced, it is being published by Annapurna Interactive and is scheduled for a 2024 launch on PC and Switch. The second trailer for the game was released recently, featuring a series of maze blocks that flash across the screen, resembling words in a sentence. It presents a challenge or an invitation to solve Lorelei’s puzzles, creating an atmosphere where the game feels like it has already begun.

Interestingly, a Steam user claims to have translated the maze blocks into a coherent thought, which seems fitting (linked here). When asked about the correct translation, Simon Flesser responded, “Everything is a puzzle.” This enigmatic response further adds to the intrigue surrounding the game.