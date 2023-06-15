Attention AUB Staff: Cautionary Notice

Asia United Bank (AUB), owned by the Ng family, issued a stern warning to its officers and employees regarding their use of social media after an executive’s offensive public post went viral on popular social media platforms. A mid-level bank officer recently shared a picture on social media attacking former Vice President Leni Robredo and captioned it “Nuff said.” AUB faced boycott calls from users on Twitter, following which the bank distanced itself from the event in a rare statement on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday.

The traditionally secretive, dignified and apolitical world of banking forbids such public displays of political opinions, and hence the bank has taken the necessary measures to ensure that bank officers and employees do not post offensive content and opinions through their personal social media accounts.

“We remind the general public that the views of our bank are posted only on or by its official social media accounts. Opinions expressed by our bank officers and employees in their personal social media accounts are their own, and do not purport to reflect the views or opinions of our bank. In keeping with our bank’s core values, we have taken the necessary measures to address offensive social media posts of bank officers and employees,” the bank said in a statement.

—Miguel R. Camus

Go Negosyo and Angkas Partner for Free Mentorship Programs

The Philippine Centre for Entrepreneurship’s advocacy arm, Go Negosyo, has entered into a partnership with DBDOYC, Inc., popularly known as Angkas, an on-demand motorcycle transportation and logistics firm. Go Negosyo will provide free mentorship programs to help Angkas riders transition to entrepreneurs and start their own businesses. The initiative aims to augment the income of Angkas drivers and their families while providing fresh employment opportunities for Filipino nanopreneurs. This move follows the recommendation of Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion to President Marcos to implement a motorcycle micro business program for the development and empowerment of motorcycle small-business owners.

“The agreement with Angkas will not only empower Go Negosyo to further promote entrepreneurship but is also a major piece in having more jobs available for Filipinos,” said Joey Concepcion. “Through this, we can also help the administration of President Marcos create fresh employment opportunities for Filipino nanopreneurs and further boost the country’s economy,” he added.

—Alden M. Monzon