Auction: Matt Baker’s Nightmare and Astonishing Ghost Stories

The history of St. John’s Amazing Ghost Stories suggests that Matt Baker was brought in to give the comic a unique and different look. St. John’s Weird Horrors series faced objections from local self-appointed censors, who targeted titles they deemed objectionable. Despite not being particularly extreme, Weird Horrors appeared on objectionable lists across different cities solely based on its title. As a result, the series was renamed Nightmare after nine issues, but even this title was short-lived due to local censorship. St. John decided to adopt a different approach and enlisted the help of Matt Baker. The final issue of Nightmare and the subsequent relaunch as Amazing Ghost Stories took on a more classic horror-suspense direction. The covers of these issues resembled 1950s horror movie stills rather than typical comic book covers of the era. The final issue of Amazing Ghost Stories, #14, stands out with its film-style approach, inspired by the popular movie Creature from the Black Lagoon. However, the series did not last long, facing criticism for an interior story in Amazing Ghost Stories #14 called “The Devil of the Deep.” The violent content described by the “Committee of 13 on Comic Books” was implied rather than shown. St. John’s attempts to satisfy both the publisher and the censors ultimately led to the series ending after 16 issues. Despite its short run, Amazing Ghost Stories provided some rare examples of a different kind of comic book horror by Matt Baker. Several issues, including Amazing Ghost Stories #14, #15, #16, and Nightmare #13, featuring classic Matt Baker covers, are now available in the Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40227 at Heritage Auctions.





Reference