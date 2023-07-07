Auction: Vintage Pre-Code Horror Comic “Strange Mysteries #8” – Infused with Pulp-Inspired Thrills

Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: pre-code horror, Strange Mysteries

Strange Mysteries was a lesser-known Pre-Code Horror title published by Toronto-based Superior Comics from 1951 to 1955.

Pre-Code horror will always have its dedicated fanbase, as there will always be a demand for the macabre and gruesome. A prime example is Strange Mysteries #8, released by Superior Comics in 1952. This comic pushed boundaries with its graphic content, featuring scenes such as a man being burned alive and a severed head. These elements would have surely shocked parents of that time had they caught their children reading the book. Notably, the cover art was inspired by a devil-themed cover from the pulp magazine 15 Mystery Stories. Now, Heritage Auctions offers a chance to own a copy of Strange Mysteries #8 (Superior Comics, 1952) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages in their upcoming 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40227. Bid now and experience the thrill of this vintage pre-code horror comic.







Superior Publishing, operating from Toronto from 1945 to 1956, primarily reprinted American comic material for the Canadian market due to Canada’s post-WWII Foreign Exchange Control Act from 1947-1951. This act initially banned the import of American comic books but later allowed Canadian publishers to reprint them. After the act’s repeal, Superior began publishing original material for the American market, including several noteworthy horror titles like Journey into Fear, Mysteries Weird and Strange, Strange Mysteries, and Tales of Horror. Unfortunately, the publisher ceased operations in 1956 due to the moral panic surrounding comic books in the 1950s and the implementation of the Comics Code.

“Strange Mysteries #8 (Superior Comics, 1952) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages” is an excellent example of the daring nature of pre-code horror comics. The cover art was swiped from the June 1950 issue of the pulp magazine 15 Mystery Stories. The comic features shocking panels like a man being burned alive and a severed head, which pushed the boundaries of acceptability during that time. The value of this comic is estimated at $135, and it has been graded FN 6.0 by Overstreet. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this remarkable piece, with only four copies graded at 5.5 and twelve in higher conditions according to the CGC census. Strange Mysteries #8 also boasts captivating Jack Kamen-inspired art and thrilling stories that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The comic consists of 36 pages and is priced at $0.10.





