Avoid These 4 Actions in the Evenings to Keep Goddess Lakshmi from Getting Upset

Goddess Lakshmi, the revered deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped through Lakshmi Puja in our homes. To seek her blessings, we offer kheer or barfi as a ‘bhog’ and light up our homes with diyas every evening. However, there are unknowingly committed mistakes that can upset Goddess Lakshmi, resulting in domestic conflicts, financial troubles, and health issues. According to Jyotishacharya Pandit Rishikant Mishra from Unnao, there are certain things you should avoid doing in the evening to please Goddess Lakshmi.

One should avoid sleeping during sunset, as it is considered inauspicious and can upset Goddess Lakshmi. Instead, it is recommended to engage in prayer or spiritual activities during the Brahma Muhurat, which is from 2 am to 4 am.

Sweeping the house in the evening is also advised against, as it can upset Goddess Lakshmi. It is important to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, with no dirt at the main gate. However, house cleaning should be done in the morning before conducting puja.

Wasting food is considered disrespectful to Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, it is suggested to avoid eating heavy meals or meat post-sunset, as it can upset her.

Sitting at the threshold during the evening time is believed to displease Goddess Lakshmi. The threshold is considered an auspicious place through which she enters your house.