Axis Bank Personal Loans to be Distributed by Flipkart despite RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending

Image Source: FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Flipkart collaborates with Axis Bank to distribute personal loans, addressing RBI concerns about unsecured lending

Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced its partnership with Axis Bank to distribute personal loans through its e-commerce platform. With a customer base of 450 million, Flipkart will provide loans up to Rs 5 lakh, which can be repaid within three years. This announcement comes in response to the Reserve Bank of India’s concerns regarding the rapid growth of unsecured lending, such as personal loans and credit cards.

“As Indian consumers continue to evolve, there is an increasing desire to enhance their lifestyles,” stated Flipkart. The collaboration with Axis Bank, the third-largest private sector lender, will empower customers by boosting their purchasing power. Dheeraj Aneja, Flipkart’s Senior Vice President for Fintech and Payments Group, highlighted that the e-commerce platform already offers financing options like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Equated Monthly Installments (EMI), and Co-branded Credit Cards to support buyers.

“Our objective is to provide credit and enhance purchasing power by granting access to liquidity precisely when needed. These financial solutions cater to the changing demands of consumers, offering greater flexibility and convenience throughout their purchasing journeys,” added Aneja. Sameer Shetty, President and Head of Digital Business and Transformation at Axis Bank, expressed that this partnership will enable the bank to offer lending services to a wider range of customers. The statement also mentioned that loan approvals can be obtained within 30 seconds through this collaboration.

ALSO READ | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Purchase Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for Less Than Rs 20,000

ALSO READ | Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A Surfaces on Flipkart Prior to Expected Launch – All You Need to Know

Latest Business News