Ayala Energy Firm Secures $352 Million Loan for Global Expansion

ACEN Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, is securing $352 million in debt deals to support its global expansion and achieve its renewable energy targets by the end of the decade. The funds will be raised by ACEN Cayman, the offshore investment holding firm of ACEN.

ACEN has already invested $70 million in its international units, ACEN International Inc. and ACEN Renewables Pte. Ltd.

In order to reach its goal of 20 gigawatts (GW) in clean energy capacity by 2030, ACEN plans to accelerate the development of new clean energy capacity from 1 GW to 2 GW annually. This will be funded through bilateral loans and preferred share issuance.

ACEN has facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, with a renewable energy share of 98 percent. The company recently expanded its operations to the United States and Southeast Asia through acquisitions.

ACEN’s president and CEO, John Eric Francia, announced that the company will allocate P70 billion in capital expenditures this year to support the development of renewable energy projects.

Ramping up

As ACEN currently stands at 20 percent of its goal, John Eric Francia, the president and CEO, aims to accelerate the development of new clean energy capacity from 1 GW to 2 GW annually. This will require the company to secure bilateral loans and issue preferred shares to fund the additional 16 GW of clean energy capacity.

In its expansion to the United States, ACEN recently acquired eight wind projects in Texas with a total capacity of 138 megawatts (MW). The company also completed the first phase of its acquisition of Super Energy Corp. plc in Vietnam, which operates 837 MW of solar projects. The remaining three phases of the acquisition, valued at $165 million, are expected to be completed within the year.

In order to support the development of renewable energy projects, ACEN has allocated P70 billion in capital expenditures this year.

