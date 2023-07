The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest of the year. However, for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, it is just like any other match. In his first comment on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam stated that the Pakistan team is participating in a tournament with 10 teams, and their goal is to perform well against all of them to secure a victory.

Babar Azam, who recently returned from Haj, faced a barrage of questions regarding the ICC World Cup 2023 and how Pakistan plans to win the tournament. When a reporter suggested that “Pakistan cricket is being degraded,” Babar Azam promptly responded.

“I’ve heard a lot of talk. We are participating in the World Cup, not just to face India, but also to compete against other teams. If we can defeat them, we will reach the final. Our focus is not solely on one team, but on all 10 teams. Our strategy is to play well against all of them, secure victories, and earn our place in the final,” said the Pakistani captain.

Babar Azam’s enigmatic stance on the demand for a change in WC venues



Babar Azam also shared his cryptic perspective on Pakistan’s request for a change in World Cup venues. He emphasized that as professionals, they must be prepared to play under any conditions and in any environment. He affirmed his aim to perform well for Pakistan in every country they play.

“Our approach is simple. Wherever there is cricket, we will go and play. As professionals, we must be ready to face different conditions and environments. This is what we consider a challenge. As a player and captain, my goal is to play in every country, excel, and win matches for Pakistan. That is what occupies our minds, not just performing well against one team,” added Babar Azam.

The India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated due to the intense geopolitical rivalry between the two nations. Although Team India has dominated Pakistan in previous ICC tournaments, they cannot afford to be complacent, especially after their recent defeat in the WTC Final and uncertainties surrounding injured players.