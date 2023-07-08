Baldur’s Gate 3 Adds a Gritty Origin and Unconventional Bear Romance

Experience a Unique Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3

The highly anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is just around the corner. To celebrate this exciting launch on PC, Larian Studios hosted a Panel From Hell, which revealed a wealth of new information including a new Origin character, thrilling gameplay details, and a particularly intense scene involving a Druid.

One of the major highlights of the Panel was the introduction of the Dark Urge, a new Origin character teased in an online mystery game. Similar to Larian’s work on Divinity, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to choose between a created character or one of the unique Origin characters who would typically be party members, such as Shadowheart or Astarion.

The Dark Urge is a fully customizable Origin character. While their default form is an alabaster dragonborn, players have the freedom to create any appearance they desire. The essence of the Dark Urge lies in their insatiable thirst for blood and carnage. While other characters deal with everyday concerns, the Dark Urge’s battles revolve around embracing or suppressing their dark impulses. They are guided by a fiendish servant named Sceleritas Fel, voiced by Brian Bowles, known for narrating Divinity: Original Sin 2.

In addition to this exciting revelation, Larian Studios also announced the involvement of Maggie Robertson as the voice of Orin the Red, the third central antagonist in Baldur’s Gate 3. Maggie is renowned for her portrayal of Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, adding more star power to the already impressive cast which includes Jason Isaacs and J.K. Simmons.

The Wait is Unbearable

One particular moment from the Panel From Hell garnered significant attention on social media. Larian Studios showcased romantic scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3, which caught the interest of eager BioWare fans. The first scene depicted a sweet and innocent date between Karlach, the Barbarian character, and a created character.

The subsequent scene, however, was far from innocent. As Astarion, the player engaged in a romantic encounter with the Druid Halsin in the depths of the woods. When Halsin transformed into a bear, things took a steamy turn. Lead writer Adam Smith humorously expressed Larian’s approach to this unique experience:

“Have you ever considered the joys and pleasures of sexual congress with a wildshaped Druid?” said Smith. “Because at Larian, we have, and ultimately landed on the side of giving the people what they want: tender, consensual romance with a man temporarily transformed into a grizzly bear.”

The scene created such a stir that Larian Studios ended up being banned on TikTok, as mentioned by Swen Vincke, the founder and creative director. This unexpected response was met with enthusiastic cheers from the live studio audience.

Despite the wild-shaped romance, the inclusion of such themes highlights Larian’s dedication to recreating the immersive experience of a tabletop game. Even with my limited Dungeons & Dragons experience, I can imagine discussions like this occurring with suppressed giggles around gaming tables. Larian’s lighthearted approach is evident, as Swen Vincke described the scene as “hilarious” in an interview with IGN. I must admit, the cut-away to the squirrel did provoke a laugh from me.

If the goal is to capture the boundless possibilities and imaginative essence of a tabletop game within a virtual, scripted campaign, then Larian Studios has certainly succeeded with their comically adventurous Druid romance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available for PC on August 3, with a release for PS5 players coming on September 6.