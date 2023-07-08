Baldur’s Gate 3: Explore Customizable Serial Killer Origins, Intriguing Romances, and Much More

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch in less than a month on PC, after its release date was moved up. In anticipation of the game’s release, Larian Studios has unveiled their final launch “Panel from Hell” livestream. This showcase offers a glimpse into the game’s final Origin character, the sinister Dark Urge, as well as the game’s ultimate antagonist, Orin the Red. Additionally, the livestream presents insights into character creation, romance options, and more. To watch the full Panel from Hell, check out the embedded video below.

The final Origin character, Dark Urge, stands out due to their uniqueness. Not only is Dark Urge a straight-up serial killer, but the player can also customize them, unlike other Origin characters who have predefined appearances.

“Stepping into the role of the Dark Urge, you’ll begin Baldur’s Gate 3 with your memory lost after an unfortunate encounter between a parasitic tadpole and your brain. Now all that’s left is a strange insatiable urge – an urge that makes itself known in your subconscious, through your deepest thoughts and in your dialogue options.

Followers of Blood in Baldur’s Gate will already be familiar with the Dark Urge’s simple but effective modus operandi: to murder brutally and indiscriminately. Driven to commit some of the most lurid acts of violence that you’ll encounter in the game, playing as the Dark Urge means either embracing your most depraved impulses or attempting to resist them.”

In addition to Dark Urge, the livestream also introduces Orin the Red, the final major antagonist in Baldur’s Gate 3. Portrayed by Maggie Robertson (known for her role as Lady Dimitrescu), Orin the Red is a shape-shifting killer on a mission to bathe the city of Baldur’s Gate in blood. This update is certainly filled with a lot of murderous action!

The livestream also showcases the character creation in Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players to customize every detail, from freckles to piercings. It’s also confirmed that players will be able to create multiclass hybrid characters, providing more flexibility in gameplay. For those who have already played BG3 Act I extensively during Early Access, the full game will include 33 percent more lines of dialogue.

Lastly, as previously revealed during Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 does not shy away from incorporating romance and intimacy. Players will have the opportunity to form relationships with their companions, regardless of gender, race, or magical elements. This sends a message to the developers of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to rise to the challenge. Check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 release trailer, which largely focuses on the romantic aspect:

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on PC on August 3, and on PS5 on September 6. While an Xbox Series X/S version is in the works, no release date has been announced for it yet.