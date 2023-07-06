Barbie Movie by Margot Robbie, a ‘Patriarchy Condemning’ Film, Deemed Inappropriate for Young Children

Barbie, the beloved doll that has captured the hearts of little girls for over six decades, is making her live-action debut. However, the movie has received a surprising rating from the BBFC, indicating that it may not be suitable for young children. In Margot Robbie’s highly anticipated film, Barbie and Ken venture out of their fantasy realm of Barbieland and embark on an exciting adventure in sunny California. This lighthearted US comedy explores thought-provoking themes such as gender roles and patriarchy, all presented in a satirical manner. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been awarded a 12A rating, indicating that it is suitable only for children aged 12 and above. However, younger children may still watch the movie if accompanied by an adult.

The decision to give Barbie a 12A rating was influenced by the presence of moderate innuendo, brief instances of sexual harassment, and implied strong language, according to the BBFC. Regarding sexual themes, the BBFC states that the movie contains occasional innuendos, making jokes about topics like “beaching off” and “sugar daddies.” There is also a scene depicting sexual harassment, where men catcall a woman and make inappropriate remarks about her appearance. However, it is worth noting that this behavior is immediately challenged in the film and has negative consequences.

Furthermore, the BBFC addresses the use of language in Barbie. The movie includes a bleeped strong language with the word “motherf**ker,” as well as moderate instances of bad language such as “bitch,” alongside milder terms like “crap,” “God,” “hell,” and “damn.” In terms of themes, the film occasionally refers to death and mental health. It also offers insights into patriarchal attitudes towards women’s roles in society, emphasizing that these attitudes are clearly condemned and satirized. Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21, 2023.





