Barun Sobti shines in his captivating and intricate role in the thrilling crime series, Kohrra trailer

Netflix has revealed the trailer for its highly anticipated crime drama, Kohrra. The trailer introduces us to a young boy and girl who discover a dead body in a field in Jagrana, Punjab. The police are called, and it is revealed that the victim is an NRI. We get glimpses of a twisted investigation led by an equally twisted cop named Dhillon, who employs violence in a casual manner.

This thrilling new series delves into dual storylines, combining the pursuit of a killer with the complexities of love and relationships. Kohraa is a masterful exploration of human nature, delving into the darkness within, where the quest for justice becomes entangled with the politics of interpersonal connections.

Created by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Kohraa boasts an impressive cast including Suvinder Singh, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and Rachel Shelly among others. Produced by Clean Slate Films Pvt Ltd, Kohraa premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Meanwhile, Barun Sobti recently starred in the highly successful second season of Asur. The series captivated audiences nationwide with its unique blend of mythology and forensic science. This distinctive combination has become the show’s signature, setting Asur apart as a truly extraordinary and powerful crime thriller. Within just three weeks of its release, the gripping show made history by becoming India’s biggest-ever series and is now the highest-rated Indian show according to IMDb worldwide ratings.

The first season of Asur garnered a dedicated fan base with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The series expertly intertwined the mysteries of mythology with the thrilling realities of forensic science, creating an irresistible combination that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Asur 2 has now captured the hearts of fans and viewers across India, solidifying its position as a top-rated web series.

