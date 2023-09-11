Bengals vs. Browns odds, start time, pick, line, how to watch, live stream: 2023 Week 1 NFL predictions

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals were one victory and arguably one penalty away from playing in their second straight Super Bowl but lost to the Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game last season. Cincinnati finished 12-4 to win the AFC North for the second straight season. The Bengals have one of the best receiving corps with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Browns finished 7-10 last year, but recorded a 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Cleveland closed its season 3-3 after Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback following his 11-game suspension. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The latest Bengals vs. Browns odds have Cincinnati as a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL lines. The over/under for total points is 47. Sunday’s showdown can be streamed live on Paramount+ in select markets with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and you can get 50% off your first year on any plan, along with a free 7-day trial (expires 9/20/23).

You can catch all your local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+, which has two plans. The Essential Plan costs $5.99 per month to access Paramount’s catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan is $10.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing.

You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, plus a free 7-day trial. The offer is valid until 9/20/23, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Browns

Bengals vs. Browns date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Bengals vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+ (free 7-day trial + 50% off first year)

Week 1 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday’s Bengals vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Bengals, the model is backing the Under (48.5). The two teams went under in both of their matchups last season, including scoring only a combined 33 points when Watson was starting for Cleveland in a 23-10 Bengals victory. The Bengals’ starting offense hasn’t had much time to work with one another over the last few weeks after Burrow missed more than a month with a calf injury. Burrow, entering his fourth NFL season, returned to practice on August 30, but that only gives a little more than a week for him to regain that timing with his receivers. There’s little doubt Burrow will return to his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but it may take more than a week due to his missed time.

The Browns’ offense also surprisingly took a step back after inserting Watson as quarterback. They averaged 16.3 points per game over his six starts, which would be the lowest in the NFL over a full season. Both quarterbacks could get off to a slower start and, combined with the intensity that often comes with a divisional matchup, the model likes the Under in Week 1. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Remember you can get 50% off your first year. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC and Big Ten on CBS, and so much more.