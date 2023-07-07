Berlusconi Transfers Control of Business Empire to His Two Eldest Children

Eleonora Berlusconi, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Barbara Berlusconi, Luigi Berlusconi, and Marina Berlusconi made their way to the funeral of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at Milan’s Duomo Cathedral. This event took place on June 14, 2023, as shown in the file photo by REUTERS/Claudia Greco. In a will made public on Thursday, it was revealed that Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, would be jointly responsible for overseeing the business empire established by their late father. Marina, 56, currently chairs Fininvest, while Pier Silvio, 54, is in charge of the MFE-MediaForEurope TV business, which was founded by Silvio Berlusconi. Both Marina and Pier Silvio will have equal stakes, totaling around 53 percent, in the Fininvest family holding. Fininvest also owns the Italian Serie A soccer club AC Monza and has a stake in asset manager Banca Mediolanum. According to Forbes, the entire Berlusconi family assets, including luxury properties in Milan, Rome, and Sardinia, are estimated to be worth around $6.8 billion. Known for his boldness, charisma, and tenure as prime minister four times, Silvio Berlusconi was a media tycoon and political figure who, due to financial and sexual scandals, became one of the most divisive personalities in modern Italy. He passed away at the age of 86 on June 12, 2023. Marina and Pier Silvio have collaborated closely as their father’s health declined. Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi Berlusconi, Silvio’s three children from his second marriage, have been less involved in the family business. In a joint statement, the five children declared that no single shareholder would exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest SpA, a role previously held by their father. Silvio Berlusconi determined the future of the Fininvest holding in his will back in 2006, as indicated by a copy seen by Reuters. He concluded his bequest with a handwritten note stating, “Thanks, so much love to all of you, your Dad.” The shares of MFE-MediaForEurope on the Milan stock exchange initially dropped following the public release of the will. Speculation had arisen that the family might sell their stake, but MFE CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi clarified that a sale had never been discussed. “It seems that there is a move towards continuity in the management of MFE, which reduces the speculative appeal of the stock,” noted analysts from Equita in a report. Silvio Berlusconi left 100 million euros ($109 million) each to his “wife” Marta Fascina at the time of his death and his younger brother Paolo, as stated in the will’s copy. He also bequeathed 30 million euros to Marcello Dell’Utri, a long-time business partner and close friend who was convicted of Mafia collusion in 2014. Dell’Utri, a friend of Berlusconi since their days at university in Milan, expressed his gratitude and was moved to tears by the inheritance. Although Berlusconi was not legally married to Fascina, who is 33 years old, he referred to her as his wife on his deathbed. The will, dated January 19, 2022, was found in an unsealed envelope, coinciding with one of Berlusconi’s hospital stays at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital for treatment. Berlusconi, who initially built his empire with real estate and later expanded into television, died in Milan. He had been battling leukemia and recently contracted a lung infection. He remained active in politics as the leader of his Forza Italia party, which is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition. According to Italian law, two-thirds of the deceased’s wealth is inherited equally by the heirs, while the remaining one-third can be distributed as desired by the testator. Silvio Berlusconi predominantly assigned control of his estate to Pier Silvio and Marina, who jointly inherited 60 percent of his assets, while the three younger children shared the remaining 40 percent. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) 