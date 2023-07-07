Best Buy’s Top Deals Sale: Get a $60 Discount on Google Pixel Buds Pro

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of July 7th – July 13th are now available. This week’s standout promotion offers a discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro features a custom-built six-core audio processor and offers ‘Spatial Audio’ when paired with a Pixel smartphone. It also has improved battery life compared to the previous models, Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series.
The Pixel Buds Pro are IPX4 water-resistant and can intelligently switch between Android devices. You can get these wireless earbuds for $199.99 at Best Buy.
Check out the other notable Top Deals and Outlet Center deals for this week below:
Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN43CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $499.99 (save $50)
GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera FY24: $479.99 (save $70)
Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $20)
Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)
Canon PIXMA G3270 Wireless Multi-Function Supertank Inkjet Printer: $349.99 (save $150)
LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $349.99 (save $150)
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $349.99 (save $150)
ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $150)
HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5 1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $799.99 (save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $289.99 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver: $289.99 (save $
