Best cruise deals 2023: Celebrity Cruises, Marella, P&O and more | Cruise | Travel

Cruise lines offer some great savings throughout the year in their seasonal sales

Cruise holidays offer a taste of luxury while taking in multiple destinations in one trip. Whether you're looking to explore the Caribbean Islands or want to tick off a number of bucket-list European destinations, there really is a cruise for everyone available. And, thanks to cruise lines' annual deals and offerings, there are also plenty of options for those looking to save money on their next cruise holiday. But, of course, like most deals and sales, cruise lines tend to offer these on a limited-time basis. If you spot a deal on your dream cruise, it's best to snap it off before the deal expires! Though summer is coming to an end, that doesn't mean holiday season has to be over. In fact, many cruise lines have sales offering sailings throughout the autumn and winter, as well as opportunities to save money on your 2024 spring and summer excursions.

Celebrity Cruises deals

Celebrity Cruises boasts more than 300 ports around the world, with cruise destinations spanning Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, North America and more. The cruise line offers changing deals throughout the year, though many of its offers are for a limited time only – so if a budget-friendly promotion catches your eye, it’s best to snap it up as soon as possible.

All deals are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to availability and change.

Fred Olsen deals

Fred Olsen offers cruise holidays on routes around the world, including World Cruises and Grand Voyages. The Norwegian-owned cruise line offers cosy ships with modern facilities and honours traditions such as black tie evenings. The cruise line is often recommended as a good option for those seeking value for money. All deals on offer are subject to availability and may change depending on the ship, route and cabin you select.

Marella Cruises

Marella is the cruise line from TUI, which sails to over 140 ports around the world. Whether you’re looking to explore culture-crammed coastal towns or feel the soft white sands of tropical islands between your toes, there’s an itinerary to suit all needs. Marella is a great option for families, thanks to its array of onboard entertainment. And, to top it off, all cruises are all inclusive as standard, so you don’t need to worry about budgeting onboard. Flights, transfers, luggage, food and drinks are all included as part of the package.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises sail to, on average, 300 destinations per year with itineraries including Australia and New Zealand, California and the Pacific Coast, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Japan, Mexico and more. The cruise line also offers World Cruises. On board, guests can enjoy a range of activities, from sea enrichment programmes teaching you about life below the waves to destination-themed activities tailored to your itinerary. There’s also an array of entertainment onboard, swimming pools and spa facilities. Deal terms and conditions apply, and may vary depending on the sailing, route or package type you book.

Saga Cruises

Saga offers boutique cruises for over 50’s, offering all-inclusive drinks and dining throughout your time on board. Choose from ocean cruises and river cruises, to tailor an experience to suit your needs. Vessels offer an intimate, relaxed and luxurious style of cruising, with a wide array of amenities onboard including entertainment, activities and talks, swimming and spa facilities and a selection of bars and restaurants to choose from. There are nine accommodation categories to choose from and to top it off, every single cabin onboard comes with its own private balcony. Deal terms and conditions apply, and may vary depending on the sailing, route or package type you book.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is one of the newest cruise lines to shake up the industry, offering luxury, premium sailing experiences. However, the cruise line is not suitable for families and instead focuses on adult-only sailings. There are four ships in the fleet – Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady and soon to launch, Brilliant Lady. The cruise line sailings to popular hotspots around the world including in the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific. Itineraries typically last anywhere from two to 15 nights. There is a wealth of activities and amenities onboard, including an on-deck swimming pool, spa, nightclub, fitness and workout facilities and over 20 dining venues and speciality bars across the fleet of ships.

