Best iPhone 14 deals: Get £630 off and FREE AirPods

Searching for the best iPhone 14 deals? You’re in luck, there are some incredible discounts available in the UK right now. While iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are no longer the latest smartphones from Apple, they’re still incredible handsets. Better still, prices have been steadily coming down since Apple introduced these models back in September 2022. iPhone 14 is available in two flavours – the standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Plus arrives with a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both arrive with the same dual-camera system, with a standard wide-angle and ultra-wide lens. Apple refreshed the iPhone 14 line-up with a fresh Yellow colour option back in March 2023. That brought the total number of options to six: Blue, Product RED, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Yellow. All six handsets in the iPhone 14 range can be bought directly from the Apple Store, as well as retailers like Very, Amazon UK, Argos, and John Lewis. Buying the phone SIM-free from these stores means it can be paired with any 4G or 5G SIM-only plan, so you’re not tied into a 24- or 36-month contract (although the initial outlay will be much more). If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, a pay monthly plan from the likes of EE, Vodafone, O2, and Three can spread the cost of the handset across two or three years, resulting in lower monthly costs. Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series back in September 2022. The handset arrives with a number of new features, including improved battery life, a higher-resolution selfie camera, satellite communication when you’re in the wilderness without a mobile signal, and car crash detection to call the emergency services if you’ve been involved in an accident. It’s all very clever stuff. iOS 17, the latest software update developed by Apple, is compatible with all iPhone 14 models. The free update brings redesigned iMessage, improved AirDrop, automatic transcription for all answerphone messages, and more. Thanks to the best iPhone 14 deals, these new phones don’t need to cost you a small fortune. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best deals and promotions on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from the biggest UK mobile networks, as well as SIM-free prices for those who prefer to buy a new iPhone outright and pair it with any SIM deal. Quick note – if you’re looking for the best iPhone 14 Pro deals, you’ll find those prices in another guide. And if you’re still unsure whether the latest phone from Apple is worth the upgrade, our in-depth iPhone 14 review has all of the answers. You can also see where the iPhone 14 series has ranked in our comprehensive best iPhone guide. Short on time? Find the most noteworthy iPhone 14 deals below. Get £85 off iPhone 14 and pair with any SIM deal @ Amazon UK Stream unlimited Sky Go at no extra cost with iPhone 14 @ Sky Mobile Save £252 on iPhone 14 if you have Clubcard @ Tesco Mobile Scroll down for our comprehensive guide on the best iPhone 14 deals (both pay monthly and SIM-only), a breakdown of what’s new in the latest handsets from Apple, and more. Find the full guide below, or click on the links to jump to the relevant section. The iPhone 14 series arrives with a new screen size option, an upgraded selfie camera, and an incredibly clever car crash detection feature …that you’ll never want to actually make use of. This time around, there’s no successor to the smaller iPhone 13 mini, with the lineup now consisting of the iPhone 14 (with the same 6.1-inch screen size as its predecessor) and the all-new iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch). The latter is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 features Action Mode video stabilisation

SOS messages via satellite

MagSafe charging Car crash detection

5G support

Improved selfie camera

Both iPhone 14 and 14 Plus support 5G, fast wired charging, as well as the MagSafe system to magnetically snap chargers, cases, and accessories like wallets and car mounts to the back of the phone. In the USA, both of these phones drop the physical SIM tray in favour of a digital-only solution called eSIM, however, in the UK and Europe, you’ll still need to deal with fiddly SIM cards to get set-up with your 5G data allowance, calls and text messages. When it released the iPhone 14 series, Apple increased the price of all models. As such, you’ll need to pay £849 for the entry-level iPhone 14 with 128GB of built-in storage, rising to £959 for 256GB, and maxing-out at £1,179 for 512GB. If you’d like the bigger screen size found on the iPhone 14 Plus, you’ll need to pay £949 for the base model with 128GB of built-in storage, rising to £1,059 for 256GB, and topping out at £1,279 for 512GB. Fortunately, there are some ways to secure discounts on these new, higher price tags. Scroll down for everything you need to know.

Apple announced a brand-new colour for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in March 2023

Buy iPhone 14 outright

There are a number of advantages to buying a new phone, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, outright. First of all, it means you own the handset in its entirety from day one – so you’re free to sell on the phone to upgrade to a newer model whenever you want, rather than waiting two or three years until your mobile network offers you the chance to upgrade. Next, it means you can pair the phone with any SIM only deal. Some of these deals can offer huge data allowances at low monthly prices. If you’re looking to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus from the Apple Store, there’s a pretty sizeable discount available right now. For a limited time, Apple is offering up to £630 discount on the cost of your new iPhone when you trade-in your existing handset. Of course, the trade-in value depends on the brand, model, and condition of the handset that you’re willing to hand to Apple. The minimum discount with any trade-in is £30, and Apple says the handset doesn’t need to be in perfect working order to qualify.

Of course, it’s worth keeping an eye on the best iPhone 13 deals, and even the best iPhone 12 deals, which have improved notably since the release of the iPhone 14. Of course, those who want the bigger screen size available with the iPhone 14 Plus will need to stick with the latest model as this display option wasn’t offered with previous generations of iPhone. iPhone 14 is one of the best-selling phones of the year, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that almost every online and high street retailer has it stocked on their shelves. John Lewis, Currys, Argos, Very, the list goes on… There are a number of reasons you might prefer to buy from these retailers over your local Apple Store. Firstly, many of these retailers will discount the iPhone 14 during sales …something you won’t see from Apple. Even during the annual Black Friday sales, Apple refuses to drop the price of any of its products. Instead, the company bundles a free Gift Card to spend on accessories, apps or other products from the Apple Store with select purchases. The latest generation of iPhone is never eligible for these deals. John Lewis & Partners offers double the hardware warranty as standard (two years of protection against faults). For those who want peace of mind (without the added cost of Apple Care, this is a great option). Argos offers same-day pick-up for those who live close to one of its branches, Very offers payment plans to spread the cost of its products, and Amazon Prime members will get next-day delivery at no extra cost when buying their new iPhone 14 or 14 Plus from Amazon. We’ve rounded up the latest SIM-free prices below, so you can find the best deal.

Best iPhone 14 deals

The most affordable way to buy the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is to sign-up for a pay monthly contract with mobile networks like O2, Vodafone, EE, Three, Sky Mobile, and more. These mobile carriers spread the cost of the handset over two or three-year contracts, so you’ll be paying in smaller instalments. Mobile networks will also bundle in generous extras and freebies that you won’t find when buying the handset outright from the high street. Of course, there’s a dizzying number of iPhone 14 deals out there. To make it easier to compare prices, we’ve picked pay monthly deals with roughly 20-30GB of 5G mobile data allowance each month. That should be more than enough to stream songs from Apple Music, watch TikTok while waiting for the train, back up photos, and answer FaceTime calls away from Wi-Fi without any trouble. If you need more, or less, 5G data – you can tweak the details of the pay monthly contract at checkout so that it’s the perfect fit for you. As you might expect, this is just a taster of the hundreds and hundreds of deals available. The only exception to the rule is Virgin Media, which recently dropped its 30GB option and only offers 15GB or 50GB. We’ve chosen to highlight the latter in our round-up below.

Best iPhone 14 Plus deals

Looking for the best iPhone 14 Plus deals? We’ve rounded up the latest pay monthly deals from the biggest UK mobile networks below. Buying the iPhone 14 Plus this way bundles the cost of the handset, text messages, calls, and 4G and 5G mobile data into a single monthly fee. We’ve applied the same criteria as the iPhone 14 deals above, so we’re comparing pay monthly plans from major UK networks with between 20-30GB of 5G data. That should be more than enough for most users – and enough to take advantage of some of the exciting new features bundled with your new handset. The only exception to the rule is Virgin Media, which recently dropped its 30GB option and only offers 15GB or 50GB. We’ve chosen to highlight the latter in our round-up below.

iPhone 14 launched on Friday September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t get its release date until Friday October 7, 2022. It’s still a little unclear what exactly caused the substantial delay to the iPhone 14 Plus. Stock levels remain pretty stable for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus following their UK debut, so you should be able to get your hands on a brand-new handset without too much of a wait. You can pick-up your new phone in-store or order for home delivery – regardless of whether you’re purchasing the handset SIM-free or with a pay monthly deal. On March 7, 2023, Apple surprised fans with the announcement of a new colour option, Yellow, exclusively for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The new colour was made available to preorder on March 10, 2023 with the first handsets shipping on March 14, 2023.

iPhone 14 features

The biggest change with the iPhone 14 series is the new 6.7-inch screen size available with the iPhone 14 Plus. That expansive screen size has previously only been available as part of the Pro lineup, which is much pricier than the standard iPhone 14. For those who want the biggest possible OLED display tucked in their pocket for gaming, reading ebooks, checking emails and working, watching Netflix during their commute, web browsing and more …the iPhone 14 Plus is the model for you. Apple will offer five case colours for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Midnight (otherwise known as Black), Starlight (a kinda off-white), Blue, Purple, and Product (RED). Compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has ditched the Green and Pink options. Both iPhone 14 and 14 Plus support a new car crash detection feature, which relies on a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new dynamic range gyroscope. These new components build on the existing slew of sensors fitted to Apple’s phones, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognise loud noises typified by severe car crashes – like airbags deploying throughout the cabin. Should the worst happen and you’re unconscious or unable to reach the handset, your iPhone can automatically alert emergency services.

And that’s not the only new feature inside the iPhone 14 that you’ll hopefully never use. The new iPhone models can communicate with satellites. Dubbed Emergency SOS via satellite, this new feature is designed to enable you to contact emergency services even when you’re miles from a good mobile signal or Wi-Fi network. The SOS will send critical information, like your location data and whether anyone is seriously hurt, to the relevant emergency services via a series of quick Q&As developed with the police, coastguards, mountain rescue, and more. If the emergency responders that you’re trying to reach do not support text messages, the initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are relayed to newly-established centres staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available for two years with every iPhone 14 purchase so, presumably, Apple will charge an extra subscription fee (or bundle the service as part of its Amazon Prime-esque Apple One subscription) in the coming years …although there’s no word on pricing or a release date for that yet. Emergency SOS via satellite won’t be available at launch, but will roll out later this year. Unfortunately, Europeans will miss out on this feature for the time being too, with Emergency SOS reserved for the United States and Canada for now.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus arrive with a much-improved rear camera capable of better images in low-light

The front-facing camera enjoys an upgrade this year, with an ƒ/1.9 aperture to enable better low-light performance for photos and video. More exciting, Apple has enabled autofocus on the selfie camera for the first time, so the sensor can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away. It’ll also save you from having to tap the screen to pinpoint the focus of the shot each time that you take a selfie. Those who regularly snap selfies or make video calls with their iPhone should really notice the difference. Flip the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus around and you’ll find an improved camera system too. Apple says its new cameras offer 49% improvement in low light image quality and that Night mode, which ekes out details from the gloom without relying on a blinding LED TrueTone flash, now takes photos twice as fast as last year.

Both new iPhone models arrive with iOS 16 preinstalled, with its redesigned lockscreen and widgets