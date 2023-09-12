Best iPhone 14 Pro deals: Get £630 off + FREE Prime Video

Hunting for the best iPhone 14 Pro deals? Good news, there’s never been a better time to buy this ultimate iPhone. Now that it’s been superseded, the remaining stock of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max won’t be around for long – so you’ll need to act fast. But it does mean that you can secure some stellar savings. Yes, there are some incredible offers and discounts available on the flagship iPhone range from Apple – iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – right now. Whether you’re looking to buy one of these handsets outright to pair with an existing SIM plan, or want to sign-up for a new pay monthly contract with the biggest UK mobile networks, there’s no shortage of amazing Apple deals. Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. For those who don’t know, the difference between these two models is the size of the screen, 6.1-inch for the 14 Pro and 6.7-inch for the 14 Pro Max. If you’re looking for discounts on the more affordable iPhone, check our separate guide to the best iPhone 14 deals. And if you’re still unsure about whether these premium handsets are the right pick for you, read our in-depth iPhone 14 Pro Max review, or see where we’ve ranked these top-tier smartphones in our best iPhone ranking. Short on time? We’ve handpicked the best iPhone 14 Pro deals below…

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max arrive with one of the most-requested features from Apple fans: an always-on display. Yes, for the first time, iPhone owners will be able to glance down and check the time, latest weather forecast, number of steps, and other important information when the screen is off. There’s also a new interactive notch design dubbed Dynamic Island, a high-resolution 48-megapixel rear camera, car crash detection, and a new purple colour. Like the iPhone 13 Pro series before it, the iPhone 14 Pro ships with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max lands with a larger 6.7-inch screen. Unlike last year, Apple has used the same screen sizes on its more affordable, non-Pro lineup – iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. That means you won’t be forced to pay extra for the iPhone 14 Pro Max if all you’re interested in is the expansive 6.7-inch OLED display. We’ve already rounded up the best iPhone 14 Plus deals for you.

iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-in one

Both iPhone 14 Pro models support 5G, fast charging, as well as the MagSafe system to magnetically snap chargers, cases, and accessories like wallets and car mounts to the rear case. Following the reveal of iOS 17, which will be available as a free update in September, Apple confirmed that iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max owners will receive the software update. iOS 17 brings customisable Contact Posters, a redesigned iMessage, improvements to AirDrop and the ability to leave voicemails on FaceTime. Apple has increased the cost of its new handsets, with the iPhone 14 Pro starting from £1,099 compared with £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro last year. That entry-level model arrives with 128GB of built-in storage, you’ll need to pay £1,209 to increase the storage to 256GB, £1,429 for 512GB, and £1,649 to max out your iPhone 14 Pro with 1TB of built-in storage. Likewise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is more expensive this time around. Prices start from £1,199 for 128GB of built-in storage, rising to £1,309 for 256GB, £1,529 for 512GB, and topping out at £1,749 for 1TB of storage.

That makes this the most expensive iPhone model to ever launch in the UK. To save you some money on these newly-increased prices, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 14 Pro and best iPhone 14 Pro Max prices from the biggest UK mobile networks below alongside some answers to the most common questions on the new iPhone. Click on the links above to jump to the relevant section, or scroll down for the full guide.

Buy iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max outright

Happy with your current SIM deal? Buying the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max outright, sometimes referred to as SIM-free, means you’ll be able to drop any SIM card into the handset and the existing minutes, text messages, and 4G/5G mobile data allowance. This can be much more affordable than paying for the new iPhone in instalments over the next 24- or 36-months. However, you might miss out on some of the freebies and goodies on offer from the biggest UK mobile networks. If you want to shop for your new iPhone from the Apple Store, you’ll find some generous trade-in offers designed to soften the blow of the new higher price tags of these handsets. During the checkout process, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max customers can unlock a discount of up to £630 (a minimum of £30 is available, no matter what phone you’re handing in) when they pledge to hand over an older handset. Obviously, the amount of money offered by Apple varies wildly depending on the make, model and condition of the phone. However, the company says to expect £170 or higher for iPhone 11 or newer. For example, an iPhone 13 Pro Max will unlock the biggest trade-in discount of £625, while an older iPhone 11 Pro will net you up to £285. iPhone 7 is the oldest model that Apple will accept, offering between £30 and £45 when you trade in. Anything older than that will be recycled for free. You won’t need to send in your old phone until after your brand-new iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max has arrived (and you’ve transferred everything over to it) which is a nice touch. As you’d expect from one of the best-selling phones on the market, the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup is available from every high street and online retailer in the UK, with the likes of Amazon UK, Very, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners to name a few, all stocking the latest Apple phones. There are advantages to each of these options – with Amazon Prime members able to get next-day delivery (and same-day delivery in some areas) at no extra cost, Argos offers immediate collection from a local store when you reserve online (as does Currys), Very offers a number of monthly payment plans to spread the cost, and John Lewis & Partners offers two-years of hardware warranty (that’s one extra than you’ll get from Apple itself) as standard with all iPhone models. But the biggest factor is the price. We’ve rounded up the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing below, so you can find the best choice for you.

Best iPhone 14 Pro deals in the UK

If you want to buy the new iPhone 14 Pro from a mobile network, bundling the cost of the handset, calls, text messages and 4G and 5G mobile data allowance into a single monthly fee …we’ve rounded up the latest prices from all major UK carriers below. Of course, this is just a tiny taster of the hundreds and hundreds of deals available. However, to make the comparison between different networks as fair as possible, we’d aimed to pick deals with roughly the same monthly allowance of speedy 5G data (between 20GB – 30GB). In our time with the iPhone 14 Pro series, that’s enough data that you’ll be able to comfortably take advantage of some of the best features of the handset (streaming music, turn-by-turn directions, FaceTime video calls, backing up photos to the cloud) without paying ludicrous monthly bills for unlimited usage. Virgin Media recently pulled its 25GB plan, leaving only 15GB and 50GB. For the purposes of our comparison, we’ve used the 50GB data plan. But more affordable plans are available for those with less data-hungry usage. It goes without saying that your usage will be different – and those with sluggish Wi-Fi speeds at home, or who spend hours bingeing Disney+ and Netflix on the train every day might need to plump for pricier monthly plans. If you’re unsure how much 5G data you’ll need, check with your current mobile network and ask them to provide your previous month’s total data usage – and use this as a guideline when picking out your new iPhone 14 Pro deal.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals in the UK

Want the best iPhone 14 Pro Max? This model is the most expensive Apple phone ever launched, so it’s important to secure a good deal. Pay monthly deals can be a good way to spread out the cost, making each monthly repayment more affordable. Not only that, but many networks will bundle extras that you simply won’t get when buying outright from a high street store. As above, we’ve compared all deals with roughly 20-30GB of monthly 5G data allowance. This is a good middle-ground that caters to all users – those who constantly stream new music, podcasts, watch YouTube videos and make video calls away from Wi-Fi, and those who rarely find themselves away from a broadband connection. All plans come with unlimited text messages and calls. Virgin Media recently pulled its 25GB plan, leaving only 15GB and 50GB. For the purposes of our comparison, we’ve used the 50GB data plan. But more affordable plans are available for those with less data-hungry usage. As always, this is a fraction of the oodles of deals available in the UK right now. However, by clicking on the links below, you’ll be able to tweak certain aspects of the deals, including the upfront costs and amount of 5G data included to better suit your needs.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max arrive with an entirely new way to interact with the Apple handset, dubbed Dynamic Island. The notch, which houses the front-facing camera and components to enable Face ID facial recognition, has been slimmed down to a small pill-shaped cut-out (something we’ve seen on Android phones for a few years) but rather than leave it there, Apple has leveraged this part of the display to create a new multi-tasking interface. When you have tasks running in the background – like a timer, a podcast or audiobook playing, recording a voice memo, following turn-by-turn directions in Apple Maps – there will be a small preview within the cut-out at the top of the screen. Tapping on the preview will load the relevant app, while pressing and holding will load a small preview similar to what you’ll see when holding on notifications on the lockscreen in older iPhone models. Third-party developers will be able to update their apps in iOS 16 to provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing updates within the Dynamic Island too. Since Apple uses an OLED display in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s tough to see where the cut-out ends and the black elements of the user interface on-screen begins. The animation that signifies a successful Face ID unlock will now expand from the cut-out at the top of the screen, rather than sitting in the middle of the screen as it does on all other iPhone models.

And that’s not the only change to the screens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple has added one of the most-requested features from Apple fans – an always-on display. The ProMotion display, which reaches peaks of 120Hz for silky smooth scrolling, can now drop to just 1Hz to eke out as much battery life as possible. Combined with some other ultra low-power systems behind the scenes, Apple will keep a number of useful information on-screen at all times, even when you’ve locked your iPhone 14 Pro and it’s idly sat on a table beside you. The redesigned lockscreen available to all iPhone owners with iOS 16 includes new clock faces, widgets, and Live Activities – these will all be available at a glance throughout the day, thanks to the always-on screen. Apple has also increased the peak HDR brightness level in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max so that its now the same as its Pro Display XDR external display for Mac. This is the highest outdoor peak brightness on any smartphone – hitting a peak of 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

Dubbed Dynamic Island, the new feature adapts to show background processes

The other big upgrade with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max centres on the rear-facing camera system. Apple has fitted a new 48-megapixel main sensor, capturing huge amounts of detail compared to previous models. For most of your shots, Apple will combine every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm, resulting in amazing low-light capture and keeping photo size at a practical 12-megapixel so you quickly upload images to social media, cloud back-ups and send via AirDrop. However, iPhone owners will be able to shoots at the full uncompressed 48-megapixels using the ProRAW setting for extra level of detail. The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom. This delivers optical quality at a familiar focal length, which is great for features like Portrait mode. Altogether, iPhone 14 Pro owners will have the choice between 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x within the Camera app. Like the more affordable iPhone 14, the new Pro lineup arrives with support for Apple’s new car crash detection feature, which relies on a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new dynamic range gyroscope. These new components build on existing slew of sensors fitted inside the iPhone 14 Pro, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognise loud noises typified by severe car crashes – like airbags deploying throughout the cabin. Should the worst happen and you’re unconscious or unable to reach the handset, your iPhone can automatically alert emergency services.

Apple has fitted a 48MP main camera – the largest sensor ever seen on an iPhone

On the topic of exciting features in the iPhone that you’ll hopefully never have to rely upon, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro max can communicate with satellites when you’re stranded miles from a good mobile signal or Wi-Fi network. Dubbed Emergency SOS via satellite, the feature sends critical information, like your location data and whether anyone is seriously hurt, to the relevant emergency services via a series of quick Q&As developed with the police, coastguards, mountain rescue, and more. If the emergency responders that you’re trying to contact do not support information sent via text messages, the initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are relayed to newly-established centres staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available for two years with every iPhone 14 purchase so, presumably, Apple will charge an extra subscription fee in the coming years …although there’s no word on pricing or a release date yet. Emergency SOS via satellite won’t be available at launch, but will roll-out later this year. Unfortunately, Europeans will miss out on this feature for the time being too, with Emergency SOS reserved for the United States and Canada for now.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max are powered by the all-new A16 Bionic system-on-a-chip, which promises plenty of oomph for multi-tasking, processing photos and video edits in seconds, and efficiency cores to extend battery life. According to Apple, the A16 Bionic features an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessor – making it perfect for graphics-intensive games – and a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of almost 17 trillion operations each second. Elsewhere, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max arrive with iOS 16 preinstalled, 5G support for speedy mobile downloads, MagSafe support to use accessories like the wireless charger created by Apple. The new iPhone 14 Pro lineup is available in four colours: Deep Purple, Silver, Gold, and Space Black. Storage configurations start from 128GB and maxes-out at 1TB, which is more than most people have in their laptop.