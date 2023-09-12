Best refrigerator in India: Top 8 choices for modern kitchens

If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator in India, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the top refrigerators that cater to various needs and preferences. Whether you have a large family to feed, are conscious about energy consumption, or simply want the latest in smart appliances, this guide will help you make an informed decision.

From double-door delights with ample storage to single-door wonders that fit snugly in compact spaces, we’ll cover a range of options. Explore the best refrigerators and see which fridge suits your kitchen and lifestyle, and keep your food fresher for longer.

1. Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

The Haier 630L frost free side by side refrigerator is a premium addition to any kitchen. With its generous 630-litre capacity, it’s perfect for large families. The inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. The convertible zone offers flexibility in storage, and the toughened glass shelves add durability. However, the unit’s weight may make it challenging to move, and the caramel glass finish might not suit all kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications:

Capacity: 630 litres (Freezer: 238 L, Fresh Food: 392 L)

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Inverter Compressor with Cooling technology

Convertible Zone, Toughened Glass Shelves

Dimensions: 69.7×90.5×177.5 cm, Weight: 103.5 Kg

Pros Cons Ample storage space Heavy and not easy to move Energy-efficient inverter compressor

2. Voltas Beko 245 L 3 star

The Voltas Beko 245 L 3-star direct cool refrigerator is a reliable choice for efficient cooling. With its adjustable toughened glass shelves, it offers flexible storage options. The crisper humidity control keeps fruits and vegetables fresh, while the fresh box and safe box compartments are convenient for storing delicate items. Additionally, it boasts stabilizer-free operation, ensuring consistent cooling even during voltage fluctuations.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas Beko

Capacity: 245 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Colour: Dahlia Blue

Pros Cons Adjustable glass shelves Limited capacity for larger households Crisper humidity control

3. LG 201 L 3 Star Refrigerator

LG is one of the trusted brands in India and the 201 L 3-star direct-cool single door refrigerator offers both style and efficiency. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances performance and savings. The toughened glass shelves provide durability, and the stabilizer-free operation ensures protection against voltage fluctuations. This refrigerator is ideal for small families and bachelors, with its 24L freezer capacity and 177L fresh food capacity. LG’s reputation for quality appliances adds to its appeal.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 201 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros Cons Trusted brand reputation Limited capacity for larger households Stabilizer-free operation

4. Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 260 L frost free multi-door refrigerator, with its 5-star energy rating, is a top-notch choice for energy-conscious consumers. Its innovative features, including Zeolite Technology and Moisture Retention Technology, ensure optimal freshness for your groceries. The refrigerator’s generous 260-litre capacity suits medium-sized families, and its stabilizer-free operation handles voltage fluctuations with ease. Whirlpool’s 10-year compressor warranty adds to its appeal, making it a reliable and energy-efficient appliance.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 260 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

Pros Cons Excellent energy efficiency None Innovative freshness technologies

5. Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution

Looking for a compact cooling solution that’s perfect for bachelors or small spaces? The Godrej 30 L Qube is an excellent choice. This personal cooler doesn’t require defrosting and has no compressor or refrigerant, maximizing its storage capacity. Made in India, it features advanced solid-state technology for energy-efficient cooling and operates silently. With dual LED lights and easy maintenance, it’s versatile for various applications.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 30 litres

Cooling Technology: Solid State

Pros Cons Compact and efficient Limited capacity, ideal only for bachelors No defrosting needed

6. LG 635 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Imagine a refrigerator that offers both style and substance. The LG 635 L Frost-Free refrigerator is a dream for larger families with its ample capacity and advanced features. With the InstaView Door In Door and DoorCooling+, you can access items without opening the entire door, ensuring energy efficiency. The UVnano self-cleaning water dispenser and Hygiene Fresh technology keep your food fresh and odour-free. Plus, the LG ThinQ app allows convenient control via smartphone.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 635 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Inverter Compressor: Yes

Wi-Fi Control: Yes

Water Dispenser: Yes

Pros Cons Stylish design Higher price point Advanced features for convenience

7. Whirlpool 231 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 231 L frost free double door refrigerator offers a balance of efficiency and space. Powered by Intellisense Inverter Technology, it efficiently cools the contents while preventing up to 99% bacterial growth with Microblock Technology. Unique features like Touch UI, fast ice-making, and anti-odour action make it a convenient choice. It’s stabilizer-free and has an impressive warranty, though the 2-star energy rating might not suit those seeking high efficiency.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 231 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Pros Cons Efficient cooling with Intellisense Inverter 2-star energy rating Microblock Technology for hygiene

8. LG 185 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG 185 L direct-cool single door refrigerator is a budget-friendly and efficient cooling solution. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers an economical performance. It’s suitable for small families and bachelors, thanks to its 190-litre capacity. The refrigerator’s features, like fast ice-making and the ability to work without a stabilizer, make it a practical choice. While it lacks advanced technology, it excels in providing basic cooling needs.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 190 litres

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Lacks advanced features Fast ice-making

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator Large 630L Capacity Inverter Compressor for Energy Efficiency InstaView Door-In-Door for Easy Access Voltas Beko 245 L 3 star Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves Crisper Humidity Control Fresh Box LG 201 L 3 Star refrigerator Energy-efficient 3 Star Rating Conventional Compressor for Silent Operation Toughened Glass Shelves Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator 5 Star Energy Rating Microblock Technology for Bacterial Growth Prevention Intellisense Inverter Technology Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution Compact Size Advanced Solid State Technology for Efficient Cooling Super Silent Operation LG 635 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator Large 635L Capacity InstaView Door-In-Door for Easy Access UVnano Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser Whirlpool 231 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Intellisense Inverter Technology Microblock Technology for Bacterial Growth Prevention Stabilizer-Free Operation LG 185 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Energy-efficient 3 Star Rating Conventional Compressor for Silent Operation Moist ‘N’ Fresh Vegetable Tray

Best value for money

The LG 201 L 3 Star refrigerator offers a great balance between affordability and features. With its energy-efficient 3-star rating, toughened glass shelves, and conventional compressor for silent operation, it provides excellent value for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product. Its spacious 630L capacity, energy-efficient inverter compressor, and convenient InstaView Door-In-Door feature make it ideal for larger families. It combines ample storage, energy savings, and ease of access, making it a top choice for modern kitchens.

How to find the best refrigerator in India?

To find the best refrigerator in India, consider your family size, budget, and specific needs. Start by determining the capacity suitable for your household. Look for energy efficiency ratings (like 5-star) to save on electricity bills. Evaluate features like inverter compressors for silent operation, toughened glass shelves for durability, and special technologies like Microblock for hygiene. Read user reviews and expert opinions for real-world feedback. Finally, compare prices and deals from reputable brands like LG, Whirlpool, Haier, and others. The best refrigerator should offer a balance of capacity, energy efficiency, and essential features tailored to your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a single-door and a double-door refrigerator?

Ans : A single-door refrigerator has a single compartment for both freezing and cooling, while a double-door refrigerator separates the freezer and cooling sections into two compartments.

Question : What is an inverter compressor in a refrigerator?

Ans : An inverter compressor is a technology that allows the compressor to run at variable speeds, adjusting

Question : How can I choose the right refrigerator capacity for my family?

Ans : Calculate your family’s daily food storage needs and choose a refrigerator with a capacity slightly higher than that. For a small family, 200-300 liters may suffice, while larger families may require 400-600 liters.

Question : Are 5-star rated refrigerators worth the extra cost

Ans : 5-star rated refrigerators are more energy-efficient and can lead to significant long-term savings on electricity bills. If you prioritize energy efficiency, they are worth the investment.

Question : What are some advanced features to look for in a modern refrigerator?

Ans : Modern refrigerators may have features like convertible zones, ice and water dispensers, smart connectivity, and advanced cooling technologies. Choose features that align with your needs and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

