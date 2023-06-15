Biden Rejects Bill Designed to Reverse EPA’s Heavy Truck Pollution Reduction Efforts.

According to the EPA, their latest rule will produce remarkable outcomes by 2045. With up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths each year, 1.1 million fewer missed school days, and $29 billion in annual net benefits, the significance of this legislation cannot be understated.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan shared his thoughts on the importance of this rule, stating, “It’s imperative, especially for safeguarding the well-being of the 72 million individuals residing near truck freight routes throughout America” in an interview with Reuters last December.

However, the Congressional Review Act requires a simple majority vote in both houses of Congress to undo recently finalized regulations. This process necessitates presidential approval.

In April, the EPA submitted a proposal for a new cycle of pollution cuts affecting sizeable vehicles. The agency estimates that Electric Vehicles (EVs) could make up 50% of buses, garbage trucks, and similar vehicles by 2032. As for new short-haul and long-haul freight tractors, these EVs could account for 35% and 25%, respectively. With medium-duty vehicle guidelines expected to decrease emissions by 44% by 2032 compared to 2026 values, the future looks bright.

The EPA also notified the public of its intent to reduce light-duty car and truck emissions by 56% from 2026 levels in April. The agency anticipates that this action will result in 60% of new vehicles being electric by 2030 and 67% by 2032. As a result, this proposal has caused considerable apprehension amongst major automakers and Republicans.