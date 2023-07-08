Bigg Boss OTT Accumulates 400 Million Video Views

Bigg Boss OTT has emerged as the leading entertainment property in India, garnering an impressive 400 million video views on JioCinema, according to a statement by Viacom18.

This popular show has captivated 35 million viewers, accumulating over 4 billion minutes of watchtime. It has also set a new record for the highest weekly votes, surpassing Season 13, with an astounding 150 million votes registered in just two weeks.

Audiences have been enthralled by the show’s unique features, including multi-camera feeds, 360-degree cameras, live chats, and interactive voting. Viewers have never before had the opportunity to engage at such a high level.

Notable interactive segments, such as “Meme The Moment,” allow viewers to customize the quirkiest and funniest scenes from BB OTT into memes using their own words. “Janta Ka Vichar” enables fans to send the best video questions for contestants and even have a chance to engage in a video call with the show’s host, Salman Khan, during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Viacom18 highlights that Bigg Boss OTT has become a sought-after platform for advertisers due to its extensive reach and unique engagement options. Alongside the show’s beloved host, Salman Khan, a diverse range of brands, including Vimal Elaichi and Too Yumm, have joined as sponsors for JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT.

The list of Special Partners includes Vicco Vajradanti Sugar Free Paste, Paytm, Silver Coin Chakki Atta, Lenskart, and Ching’s Schezwan Chutney. These partnerships offer ample opportunities for integration. Additionally, advertisers across various categories continue to leverage JioCinema’s ad-tech suite to enhance the reach and engagement of their brands.