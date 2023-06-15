Blackpool Beach Hit with Sewage: Tourists Advised Against Entering Water | Latest Travel News

Swimmers are being cautioned against swimming at Blackpool coast after a sewage discharge into the water. In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Councillor Lynn Williams urged beachgoers to refrain from swimming, while reassuring tourists that they can still visit the beach. Williams stated, “Come and enjoy the beach. Revel in the full glory of Blackpool Prom, with its piers and everything else. However, please hold off on swimming for the time being. We hope for a speedy turnaround and we’ll let you know when it’s safe to enjoy the beautiful sea once more.” During a similar event in March, swimmers could not enjoy the water for a few days, according to the Councillor. READ MORE: Italy’s gorgeous pink beach is under threat from ‘clambering’ tourists

Swiminfo has identified eight beach stretches, such as St Annes, Blackpool South, and Bishpham, as unsafe for swimming. Twitter users expressed their frustration at the sewage release, noting that people cannot visit the beach during the hottest time of the year. One Twitter user, ‘Rubs12345678,’ stated, “So on one of the hottest days, residents of Blackpool and Fleetwood can’t swim in the sea.”

‘Debra Green’ lamented that some of her favourite memories were visiting Blackpool, and her grandchildren would be unable to enjoy the same pleasure. United Utilities, a water treatment firm in Fleetwood, issued a warning that untreated sewage and rainwater had been released from its water treatment plant. The company has since claimed that it is undertaking emergency repairs to the pipe and has called the situation “very unusual.”

Several wild swimmers across the UK have recently avoided many popular sites due to sewage in the water. Surfers Against Sewage, responsible for monitoring coastal water quality, have issued warnings for alerts in several locations. The group urged anyone who has become ill after swimming in the UK’s sea to contact them.





