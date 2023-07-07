Blizzard Issues Urgent Advice to All Diablo 4 Players

Diablo 4 fans have received important advice to protect themselves from hackers. Activision Blizzard’s highly acclaimed game has been targeted by consistent Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, preventing players from accessing their accounts. These attacks have been particularly problematic for PC, PS5, and Xbox players in North America, mainland Europe, and some Asian countries. To address this issue, Blizzard has urgently recommended that PC players download and install a VPN for a more secure and stable gaming experience.
Blizzard recently unveiled plans for Season 1 of Diablo 4, which will commence at the end of July. The announcement included new questlines, characters, powers, and a battle pass, providing exciting new content for players. However, given the previous DDoS attacks, it is crucial for gamers to take precautions to safeguard against potential cybercriminal activity during the new season.
Blizzard issued a statement to PC gamers, stating, “We are aware of the issue faced by players unable to connect to battle.net, mainly affecting players in the North East of the US. If you are impacted, using a VPN might assist you if you are comfortable with using one.”
In response to the ongoing DDoS attacks, Blizzard has advised PC players of Diablo 4 to install a VPN for secure access to the game. But what exactly is a VPN and how can it provide protection?
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, adds an extra layer of privacy to your browsing experience. It ensures the security of your online data and keeps your browsing history hidden from potential threats. This is achieved by establishing an encrypted pathway between your device and the internet, acting as a secure tunnel.
By routing your internet traffic through this tunnel, a VPN encrypts all your data, ensuring protection while browsing the web, streaming content, making video calls, and more.
In addition, a VPN allows you to change your IP address, making it appear as if you are accessing the internet from a different country.
When it comes to combating the DDoS attacks affecting Diablo 4 players, the use of a virtual private network (VPN) can help by masking your IP address and encrypting your traffic, offering protection against potential attacks. By taking advantage of the best VPN deals, you can enjoy the benefits of these highly useful applications at an affordable price.
VPNs also offer other advantages for gamers, such as reducing queue times when accessing the game. During peak times, waiting to play Diablo 4 can be time-consuming, but a VPN can help streamline the process.
With a plethora of VPN options available, choosing the right one can be challenging. To make it easier for you, we have compiled a definitive list of the best VPNs in our comprehensive guide. However, if you are short on time, our top recommendation is ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN has earned a perfect five-star rating in our ExpressVPN review and consistently ranks highly in our VPN guides.
We have also recommended ExpressVPN for other games like Call of Duty Warzone, as it provides a fast and secure connection.
If you enjoy streaming content on platforms such as Netflix and HBO, ExpressVPN allows you to bypass geographic restrictions and access a wide range of series, movies, sports events, and documentaries from around the world.
ExpressVPN is currently offering 3 free months for new users, allowing you to try it out and experience its features firsthand.
Other VPN options worth considering include NordVPN and Surfshark, both of which offer affordable subscriptions and excellent VPN features.
