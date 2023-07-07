Blizzard Issues Urgent Advice to All Diablo 4 Players

Diablo 4 fans have received important advice to protect themselves from hackers. Activision Blizzard’s highly acclaimed game has been targeted by consistent Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, preventing players from accessing their accounts. These attacks have been particularly problematic for PC, PS5, and Xbox players in North America, mainland Europe, and some Asian countries. To address this issue, Blizzard has urgently recommended that PC players download and install a VPN for a more secure and stable gaming experience.

Blizzard recently unveiled plans for Season 1 of Diablo 4, which will commence at the end of July. The announcement included new questlines, characters, powers, and a battle pass, providing exciting new content for players. However, given the previous DDoS attacks, it is crucial for gamers to take precautions to safeguard against potential cybercriminal activity during the new season.

Blizzard issued a statement to PC gamers, stating, “We are aware of the issue faced by players unable to connect to battle.net, mainly affecting players in the North East of the US. If you are impacted, using a VPN might assist you if you are comfortable with using one.”