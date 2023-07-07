Bloomberg News: Tesla initiates workforce reductions at its China factory

Tesla Inc, the electric car manufacturer, is reportedly laying off some battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, as reported by Bloomberg News. The exact number of employees affected and the reasons behind the layoffs remain unclear.

Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Local online news portal, Deep Analysis, first reported the layoffs on Thursday, stating that less than 1,000 workers were employed on the factory’s two battery production lines.

The Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla’s largest and most productive plant, currently employs approximately 20,000 workers, including those involved in assembly for the Model Y and Model 3.

