BMW Introduces Enhanced Smart Glasses for Motorcycle Riders to Enhance Road Focus

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses offer a range of intelligent, connected features. Riders can connect these glasses to their smartphones via Bluetooth using a dedicated app. The setup also allows riders to adjust the projection to their preference. These glasses are available in two sizes, medium and large, making them compatible with various helmets and face shapes. BMW claims that these glasses are designed for extended wear and provide a high level of comfort, offering different sizes of nose pads to ensure optimum comfort for different riders.

If you’re interested, it’s worth noting that these smart glasses come with two sets of lenses – one tinted lens and one 85% transparent lens – both with a certified UVA/UVB filter. The RX adapter allows for vision adjustments, accommodating up to a maximum of 4.5 diopters to ensure optimal visual acuity. The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses are powered by a lithium-ion battery that provides up to ten hours of operation. The battery can be recharged using the supplied USB-C cable when it runs out of power.

Although BMW Motorrad has only showcased these glasses during the BMW Motorrad Days event in Berlin, the company plans to make this product available to consumers before the end of 2023, as stated in their official release. While specific details about global availability are not yet known, the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses have a recommended retail price of 690 euros ($750).