Board backed, Toyota shareholders oppose climate resolution

Toyota’s shareholders rejected an unprecedented resolution regarding the automaker’s climate lobbying efforts and backed its board at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. This move sent an endorsement of the Japanese automaker’s strategy. The resolution asking for more information on climate lobbying was presented by a trio of asset managers from Europe and was widely expected to be defeated, given the support which Toyota’s board has among individual investors and the number of Toyota group enterprises and suppliers in its shareholder base. Shareholders at the meeting also voted in favor of all 10 members of the board. The vote was focused on chairman Akio Toyoda, as some major US pension funds refused to vote for Toyoda, citing concerns about board independence.

Toyota’s latest roadmap for electric vehicles (EV), including information on solid-state batteries and significant changes to production, was announced a day earlier. As a result, investors found it to be the strongest signal to date that Toyota intends to take a larger share in the battery EVs market and it lifted its share prices.

“Japanese people like Toyota and I think they support Akio,” said 61-year-old individual shareholder Tadashi Imai who held stock in the company for about a decade. “Toyota’s announcement yesterday about the solid-state batteries roll-out by 2027 sent the shares up 5%. That’s really impressive, 5 percent.”

For the past few years, Toyota has been on the radar of activists and green investors who said it has been slow in rolling out EVs. Still, Toyota is taking a multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality which includes petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells, along with EVs. Toyota states that its approach can effectively reduce carbon emissions and is more practical as customer preferences, clean energy supplies, and EV infrastructure differ by country.

READ:

Toyota to face governance challenge at shareholder meeting

Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge