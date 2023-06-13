Board member V Jagannathan resigns from Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Image Source: Representative Venkatasamy Jagannathan, founder of one of the largest private sector health insurance companies, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, has tendered his resignation from the Board with immediate effect.

An industry veteran, Jagannathan stepped down from his role as the Chairman of the city-headquartered firm in May and has now resigned from the Board. On Saturday, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd confirmed his resignation in a BSE filing. After attaining superannuation from the United India Insurance as its Chairman and Managing Director, Jagannathan founded Star Health and Allied Insurance with the backing of Dubai-based ETA Group.

Starting with just twelve people and rented premises with Rs 30,000, Jagannathan said, “Star Health is now valued at more than Rs 30,000 crore.” According to the company’s FY 2021-22 annual report, Star Health is present in twenty-six states and four Union territories. Its distribution network is supported by 807 pan-India branches. As of March 31, 2022, nearly 39% of the company’s revenues were contributed from South India, 23% from western parts of the country, 30% from north India, and 8% from east India.

ALSO READ | Air India launches 2nd Mangaluru-Mumbai flight service | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Life insurers witness 4.1% decline in new biz premium in May; LIC records 11.26% decline: Data

Latest Business News