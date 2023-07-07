Body Language Expert Claims Princess Kate Was in Control at the Polo Event

The Royal Charity Polo Cup was graced by the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Prince participating in the event. Meanwhile, Kate was spotted enthusiastically supporting him from the sidelines and presenting awards. Contrary to last year’s display of affection where the royal couple showcased their deep love, yesterday it was Kate who stole the show and commanded everyone’s attention. For exclusive insights into the couple’s dynamics, Express.co.uk had the privilege of speaking with body language expert Judi James. Upon scrutinizing photographs from the event, Judi commented, “Kate emanated a sense of pride akin to that of a parent observing their child’s sporting triumph, rather than a demure polo wife.”

Judi also took note of Kate’s confident stride as she traversed the field, exuding self-assurance with her chin held high, hair billowing, and a charming dimpled smile adorning her face. Furthermore, Judi observed Kate’s deliberate choice to position herself right at the core of the official snapshot, effectively asserting her status as the guest of honor, despite it being William who competes and triumphs, thus winning the toy elephant-adorned prize. When it comes to her interactions with her husband, Judi noted, “Kate employed touch, intimate eye contact, and attentive observation of his facial expressions to communicate with William, even erupting into mischievous laughter at one point.”

The expert also highlighted Kate’s endearing display of dominance, deviating from the conventional norms of this rather masculine sport, where men parade around in their white jodhpurs, while women passively watch or rise to stomp on the divots during halftime. In contrast, William appeared thoroughly content and blissful with the rituals performed by Kate. He even exhibited complimentary body language, posing behind her during the photo lineup or bashfully gazing at his award while she exuded confidence by his side.





