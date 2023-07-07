BoE’s Imminent Decision Risks House Price Crash and Recession: A Critical Personal Finance Analysis

Bank governor Andrew Bailey’s initial dismissal of early signs of rising consumer prices as “transitory” in autumn 2021 proved to be incorrect, highlighting a misjudgment on inflation. Since then, the Bank of England’s rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) has consistently increased borrowing costs for 13 consecutive meetings, reaching a rate of five percent, with indications of further hikes to come. Anticipated in August, the MPC is expected to raise the bank rate by an additional fifty basis points to 5.5 percent, and market projections suggest a potential peak at an astonishing 6.5 percent, while JP Morgan even suggests the figure could reach seven percent “under some scenarios”. While this may come as positive news for savers, it poses a serious problem for over two million homeowners who have fixed-rate mortgages expiring within the next 18 months. The resulting surge in repayments puts many at risk of losing their homes, making Andrew Bailey partially responsible for the predicament. While Bailey will bear some blame, it is important to note that the current inflation nightmare cannot be solely attributed to his actions. Factors such as Putin’s war, the energy shock, post-Covid supply shortages, and widespread profiteering have all contributed to the situation. However, Bailey did contribute to the current state by maintaining ultra-low interest rates for an extended period following the financial crisis, instead of gradually raising them. This policy resulted in artificially inflated house prices, which only exacerbates the potential impact of a housing market crash. After misjudging inflation on the rise, Bailey and the MPC run the risk of committing a larger error by overcompensating during its decline. Raising interest rates to 6.5 percent would do more harm than good, rendering it unnecessary. However, the Bank of England remains eager to proceed with such a move.

Today’s figures from Halifax reveal a 2.6 percent decrease in house prices over the past year, defying expectations of a more severe decline amidst gloomy headlines. The lag between monetary policy implementation and its effect on the real world attributes to the absence of a crash in housing prices so far. Millions of homeowners retain protection through affordable fixed-rate mortgages for two or five years, with minimal impact from the recent base rate hikes. However, this will gradually change as these mortgage deals expire. If Bailey is confident that higher interest rates will tackle inflation, he should allow sufficient time for his policy to take effect. Moreover, there are indications that prices have reached their peak and will start to decline in the latter part of the year. In the United States, headline inflation has decreased for 11 consecutive months, reaching just four percent in May, less than half of its peak at 9.1 percent in June of the previous year. Forecasts suggest a further decline to approximately 3.2 percent in June. Although UK inflation sits at a stickier rate of 8.7 percent, global trends such as declining interest rates will eventually contribute to its reduction. The puzzling aspect is that the US Federal Reserve persists with maintaining rates and is expected to raise its funds rate to 5.5 percent this month. As observed, wherever the Federal Reserve leads, Bailey dutifully follows. Both central banks have faced criticism and are currently committing the same mistake by excessively tightening policies against inflation, albeit belatedly. READ MORE: House price crash fears multiply as mortgage rates blast past 6% and head for 7%

What concerns me is the fixation of both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England on employment. The BoE consistently warns of a wage-price spiral that is scarcely occurring. Concerns arise from today’s low unemployment figures as central bankers fear it grants workers excessive bargaining power. However, if that were the case, workers would perceive a significant increase in wealth, which is not currently the reality. Central bankers will continue raising rates until a recession materializes, leading to job losses for more individuals. Ironically, Bailey himself might find himself among those seeking employment. Various experts, including David Kelly, chief strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, warn that further rate hikes pose a risk of triggering a banking crisis and recession. Kelly notes, “It increases the risk that millions will lose their jobs in fighting a war against inflation that has mostly been won already.” Once again, Bailey is lagging behind. After being slow to raise rates when inflation spiked, he is now intensifying the situation just as it reaches its peak. Unfortunately, the Bank of England seems incapable of recognizing a policy error without first making it. Therefore, it is my apprehension that they will persist with increasing rates until a housing market crash occurs, resulting in an unnecessary recession. This situation is nothing short of madness, a recurring theme when it comes to the actions of the Bank of England.





