BOI partners with Security Bank and MUFG in investment promotion deal

Security Bank and MUFG Bank have forged an agreement with the Board of Investments (BOI) to facilitate business opportunities between Philippine and Japanese companies. This three-way partnership aims to attract new investors from Japan, the world’s third-largest economy.

Both banks, in a joint statement released on Friday, announced the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry’s lead investment promotion agency. This agreement will involve the promotion of investments in the Philippines through collaborative business activities.

Security Bank’s President and CEO, Sanjiv Vohra, highlighted the strategic partnership between Security Bank and MUFG Bank, emphasizing the creation of a meaningful impact through the expansion of their ecosystem, integration of best practices, and the introduction of global opportunities for local clients.

Masami Yoshitake, the Deputy Country Head and Managing Director at MUFG Bank’s Manila branch, pointed out MUFG Bank’s solid presence in export and import businesses, particularly with Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) companies. Yoshitake expressed their intention to leverage this strength in order to strengthen client relationships and extend their reach to other industries.

According to Yoshitake, their collaboration team will adopt a proactive approach to attract Japanese investments by leveraging their extensive network in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two banks also expressed their commitment to work closely with the BOI to promote investments through customer referrals in both countries, focusing on industries or sectors identified in the Philippine government’s Strategic Investment Priority Plan.

Japanese relationships

MUFG Bank plans to utilize its existing relationships with Japanese companies, while Security Bank will leverage its local capabilities and customer base to attract potential investment partners. This collaboration aims to reinforce business cooperation between the two banks.

Furthermore, the two banks will facilitate the exchange of information between Philippine and Japanese investors conducting business in the Philippines. This includes sharing investment projects of interest and promoting investment promotion programs, among others.

Under this partnership, planned initiatives include a Philippine online investment seminar in the third quarter of this year, as well as a seminar in Japan scheduled for December 2023.

From January to May of this year, the BOI has approved P532.2 billion worth of investments, more than double the amount recorded during the same period in 2022. This growth is largely attributed to significant gains from foreign investors in the renewable energy sector.