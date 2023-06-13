Bone-Crunching Gameplay Trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 Features Kameo Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 just dropped an extended gameplay trailer at the Summer Game Fest, early Friday, and it is everything we could have hoped for in terms of outrageous violence and gore. This game serves as a reboot, marking the beginning of a new timeline in the Mortal Kombat universe, shaped by Fire God Liu Kang, after his ascension into godhood in Mortal Kombat 11. While some familiar faces make their return, they all come with new looks and origin stories, including Scorpion and Sub-Zero, who are now reimagined as brothers. Mortal Kombat creator, Ed Boon, also joined the stage to introduce the new Kameo Fighter system.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19 and will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

The gameplay trailer is essentially a visual feast for those of us who love our Fatalities brutal and our bloodshed immersive. From rustic Asian-style restaurants to shrines and expensive villas that evoke imagery from Dead Island 2, the arenas look spectacular, and the Fatalities are over-the-top as usual. We see skulls being impaled on icicles, hearts being literally ripped out, and bolts of electricity burning through an opponent’s torso. Additionally, fighters now have the ability to call upon allies to deliver damage mid-combo before retreating from the arena. These are the new Kameo fighters, and Boon dove deep into how they operate.

After selecting your main fighter, Mortal Kombat 1 reveals a second roster comprising an entirely different set of fighters who appear as tag-team partner cameos via a single button press, unleashing a flurry of attacks. However, the technique executed varies depending on the movement button you press simultaneously. If you summon a Kameo while holding down, they perform a unique move different from all other input movements. These fighters can be called upon anytime, although there is a meter in place to limit players from spamming their use limitlessly. For now, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax, and Kano will be available at launch, but a complete list of Kameo fighters remains undisclosed.

“Some of the characters are going to be available as Kameos as well as the main roster fighters. So you can play Sub-Zero with Sub-Zero,” Boon explained during the presentation. “But a lot of our Kameo fighters are nods back to our first game, so you’ll notice Sonya and Kano and Jax are in their older costumes.” Additionally, martial artist and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1, making an appearance as a skin in the Kombat Pack add-on included with the Premium and Kollector’s Edition.

Pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1 grants players access to the powerful sorcerer Shang Tsung alongside exclusive beta access in August for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players.

