Boots Riley’s Coming-of-Age Masterpiece “I’m a Virgo” Review: A Giant-Sized Triumph

Hollywood’s summer blockbuster season is often dominated by franchise movies, especially superhero films. However, I’m a Virgo from writer/director Boots Riley, produced by Amazon, delivers a thought-provoking tale about a 13-foot-tall Black teenager from Oakland who is fascinated with corporate-owned IPs and how they help him cope with his sheltered existence. This show challenges the audience to question why they love the big-screen spectacles they watch.

Although Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), the 19-year-old protagonist of I’m A Virgo, is a giant, his size and strength are not what defines him. Raised by his aunt and uncle in Oakland, his sheltered life is a reflection of their love and desire to keep him safe. However, Cootie’s desire to explore the outside world is one of the main themes of the show. The audience follows the struggles of Cootie, who is too “big” for the world like many Black children who are perceived to be older than they are. His struggle brings attention to the harsh reality that Black children face in society today.

I’m A Virgo details how Cootie’s gigantism and his Blackness and brilliance make him “too big” for the world. The show also highlights the potential for greatness that all Black children have, but are rarely able to achieve based on societal constructs. Cootie’s desire to learn more about the world around him brings attention to





Reference