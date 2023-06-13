Boy’s Viral Video of Placing Stones on Rail Tracks Misleads After 5 Years

A video of a young boy receiving reprimand from railway trackmen has been circulating on social media with claims that it was shot recently in Karnataka and insinuations that the Muslim community was using children for train derailments. However, further investigation revealed that the video is not recent but was shot at least five years ago as we found a Facebook post from 2018 with the same video. The boy and men in the video were speaking in Kannada, indicating that it was shot in Karnataka, and we reached out to Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar of Raichur Railways to find out more details. Kumar informed us that the video is from 2018 and that the incident involved children from nearby slums playing near the track by placing stones on it. The trackmen present simply scolded the boys and did not file a case as there was no intention to harm trains. The claims that there is a communal angle or an intended act of sabotage are false. News outlets picked up the video without proper context. It is important to verify information before sharing it on social media.





