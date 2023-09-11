Breath of the Wild at 4K Resolution, 60 FPS; May Be Capable of Better Ray Tracing Than PS5/Xbox Series X

The Nintendo Switch 2 is sounding to be more and more like a huge step forward over its predecessor, as suggested by new details on how the tech demos reportedly shown during this year’s Gamescom ran on the yet-to-be-revealed console.

Speaking in a new video shared on YouTube, NateTheHate, who proved to be a reliable leaker and insider in the past, revealed how the new Nintendo console was capable of running The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 4K resolution, 60 frames per second using NVIDIA DLSS upscaling technology. Additionally, the tech demo had no load times at all, which sounds even more interesting than the console being able to run the demo at high resolution and smooth framerate.

In the video, NateTheHate also talked about the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo running on Nintendo Switch 2, which apparently ran with better ray tracing than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series but without ray reconstruction, which was introduced in NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which isn’t surprising, considering a report from last week did say that the Matrix Awakens demo ran with DLSS 3.1 instead of the new version of the tech. Lastly, NateTheHate revealed that March 2024 is being chattered a lot about the console, though it is not yet clear if that is the window for the official reveal or launch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 console has yet to be officially announced, but it is rumored to release sometime next year. We will keep you updated on the new system as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.