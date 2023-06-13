Bringing Together the Arabic-Speaking Gaming Community: Abtal360

Abtal360: The Online Hub for Arabic-Speaking Gamers

Abtal360 has been established to fill a void in the Arab-speaking gaming community, providing a gamified experience for millions of people across the MENA region.

While the US and South Korea lead the way in the gaming industry, Abtal360 is making strides toward fostering a dedicated community of Arabic-speaking players, hosting online and offline gaming events and providing content, live streaming applications, and e-sports events.

Focusing primarily on FIFA, Abtal360 is rapidly attracting more than 15,000 players, primarily from Saudi Arabia, as well as other countries such as the UAE, Iraq, Egypt, and Kuwait. We also have a strong presence on social media networks like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, with a collective network of more than 300,000 enthusiastic gamers.

At Abtal360, we pride ourselves on the quality of our live streaming and are renowned for hosting successful events. We have set our sights on dominating the MENA region in gaming and have partnered with established global brands such as Gillette and Al Jazira Club to sponsor tournaments, attracting top-tier players and teams from around the world.

Rise of the UAE Gaming Scene

The UAE is leading the e-sports industry, investing heavily in technological infrastructure and gaming. Alongside attracting global talent, there are initiatives such as diversification strategies, diversifying the economy, and investing in various industries, including e-sports.

Though the gaming industry in MENA can genuinely compete against other regions worldwide, only a handful of players can make a living out of it. The competition is intense, employing hundreds and sometimes thousands of people for every event, and only the best players make it to the top.

Further Expansion and Events

Despite achieving innumerable views through our online content, we believe there is still much more to accomplish. Our successful collaborations with brands such as Gillette and Al Jazira Club, for instance, have spurred on our efforts to launch our gaming portal.

Specializing in content curation, live streaming, tournament management, and events, our upcoming website will cater to gamers worldwide, with a particular focus on the Arab-speaking community. Designed to expand our audience base, we have plans to host online competitions with top-notch players and teams competing from across the globe, each with their own set of prizes.

As an established tournament organizer, Abtal360’s portal promises to provide an entirely new gaming experience. Fans of the game can expect to enjoy seamless gaming, with in-house streamer @eighty8k hosting and commenting on the events to bring gamers closer to their favorites.

Whether you’re in the US, South Korea, or anywhere worldwide, Abtal360’s portal is set to dominate the gaming industry. Follow our social media pages for updates as we progress with the next stage of our gaming journey.