British Grand Prix witnesses Lewis Hamilton’s endorsement as filming begins for Brad Pitt-led blockbuster

Formula 1 is set to make a grand entrance at the British Grand Prix, with an expanded grid that includes Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. However, Pitt won’t be competing for the win. He was spotted testing a car at the Silverstone circuit for an upcoming movie about F1, with guidance from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. As the co-producer of the film, Hamilton has been impressed by Pitt’s driving skills, despite his lack of racing experience. The cars on the track are modified Formula 2 chassis resembling F1 cars but with less powerful engines. Pitt will be playing a retired racing driver who returns to compete alongside a young rookie against seasoned competitors. Hamilton believes that the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will bring a fresh perspective to the world of F1. The project has received support from F1 series organizers, who recognize its potential for further expanding the sport’s reach. Pitt’s age won’t be an issue, as the Hollywood element of the movie will make his portrayal believable. Hamilton is excited to have Pitt involved and confident that he will deliver a great performance. Fans attending the British Grand Prix will have the opportunity to see the film crew in action, and the fictional Apex team will have a garage in the pit lane. With the success of the Netflix docudrama “Drive to Survive,” F1 is eager to leverage the Hollywood project for further growth in popularity.





