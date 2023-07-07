“Britney Spears’ Spouse Criticizes Security Guard for Allegedly Slapping Her Face” | Latest Updates from the Entertainment World | Showbiz & TV

Britney Spears’ husband has released a statement in response to reports of a security guard allegedly slapping her in the face while she attempted to take a photo with NBA player Victor Wembanyama.
The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to express her anger, stating, “I am completely against all forms of violence, particularly when there is no justification for it in the defense of oneself or someone who cannot defend themselves.”
She continued, “While self-defense may sometimes be necessary, there is no room for debate when it comes to defending any woman, especially my wife.”
The husband went on to say that he believes his reaction was restrained given the circumstances and hopes that the responsible individual learns a lesson and changes their attitude towards women.
He ended with a note of gratitude for the support they have received.
In a subsequent message, Britney’s husband expressed his disbelief over the incident, stating, “I cannot fathom a situation where an unarmed female fan expressing excitement or admiration for a celebrity would result in her being physically assaulted, let alone slapped in the face for simply tapping someone on the shoulder.”
He concluded by emphasizing the need for change and looking forward to seeing improvements implemented from higher authorities.
According to reports, the incident took place when Britney approached 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, Las Vegas, on Wednesday night.
TMZ reported that the security guard allegedly struck Britney in the face, causing her to fall to the floor and lose her glasses.
After the incident, Britney reportedly regained her composure and returned to her table. The security guard later approached her table to apologize.
Rolling Stone magazine stated that Britney’s team filed a police report, accusing the guard of battery.
A police spokesperson commented, “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrests or citations have been made. Further details will not be disclosed at this time.”
Stay tuned for more updates…
