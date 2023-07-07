“Britney Spears’ Spouse Criticizes Security Guard for Allegedly Slapping Her Face” | Latest Updates from the Entertainment World | Showbiz & TV

Britney Spears’ husband has released a statement in response to reports of a security guard allegedly slapping her in the face while she attempted to take a photo with NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to express her anger, stating, “I am completely against all forms of violence, particularly when there is no justification for it in the defense of oneself or someone who cannot defend themselves.”

She continued, “While self-defense may sometimes be necessary, there is no room for debate when it comes to defending any woman, especially my wife.”

The husband went on to say that he believes his reaction was restrained given the circumstances and hopes that the responsible individual learns a lesson and changes their attitude towards women.

He ended with a note of gratitude for the support they have received.