Britons’ Cost-Cutting Plans Include Reducing Expenditure on Takeaways and Vacations: Study

Approximately 66% of adults are currently considering making cutbacks in their spending. This includes reducing expenses on takeaways, holidays, and charitable donations. A study involving 2,000 adults revealed that those who are looking to curb their spending intend to cut back on social outings (22%) and donations to philanthropic causes (26%).

Additionally, products such as alcoholic beverages (16%) and cigarettes (10%) are among the items that will be eliminated, as well as shopping for clothing or footwear (18%).

One possible reason for this trend is a growing commitment to sustainability, with 34% of respondents stating that they are more likely to purchase second-hand items.

Furthermore, there is an increasing sense of self-reliance, as 36% of individuals are inclined to undertake DIY projects themselves instead of hiring professionals.

Vicki Joshi, the Chief Customer and Brand Officer at AXA UK, the organization responsible for commissioning the research, commented: “Given the current financial circumstances, individuals are faced with difficult choices and will likely need to continue reducing expenses even in areas they would ideally like to maintain.”

“When it comes to insurance, it comes as no surprise that cost remains the primary consideration for most individuals, as they aim to secure competitive prices and ensure they are receiving the best possible deal.”

Despite the economic downturn and cost-cutting measures, individuals maintain an optimistic outlook regarding their financial health, with 57% rating their situation as above average.

Additionally, 57% believe that they will be in a better financial position next year.