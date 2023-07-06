Britons’ Cost-Cutting Plans Include Reducing Expenditure on Takeaways and Vacations: Study

Approximately 66% of adults are currently considering making cutbacks in their spending. This includes reducing expenses on takeaways, holidays, and charitable donations. A study involving 2,000 adults revealed that those who are looking to curb their spending intend to cut back on social outings (22%) and donations to philanthropic causes (26%).
Additionally, products such as alcoholic beverages (16%) and cigarettes (10%) are among the items that will be eliminated, as well as shopping for clothing or footwear (18%).
One possible reason for this trend is a growing commitment to sustainability, with 34% of respondents stating that they are more likely to purchase second-hand items.
Furthermore, there is an increasing sense of self-reliance, as 36% of individuals are inclined to undertake DIY projects themselves instead of hiring professionals.
Vicki Joshi, the Chief Customer and Brand Officer at AXA UK, the organization responsible for commissioning the research, commented: “Given the current financial circumstances, individuals are faced with difficult choices and will likely need to continue reducing expenses even in areas they would ideally like to maintain.”
“When it comes to insurance, it comes as no surprise that cost remains the primary consideration for most individuals, as they aim to secure competitive prices and ensure they are receiving the best possible deal.”
Despite the economic downturn and cost-cutting measures, individuals maintain an optimistic outlook regarding their financial health, with 57% rating their situation as above average.
Additionally, 57% believe that they will be in a better financial position next year.
Although there is a pursuit to minimize spending in various areas, people show reluctance when it comes to giving up insurance policies. A significant percentage, 70% and 71%, respectively possess car and home insurance, while 44% have breakdown coverage.
Other types of popular insurance products include travel insurance (28%) and pet insurance (25%).
Among those polled, nearly half, 47%, consider price to be the most important factor when purchasing insurance, followed by the level of coverage (26%), and trust in the brand (12%).
For individuals planning to obtain insurance within the next three months, 50% indicated that peace of mind is their primary motivation.
Vicki Joshi concluded: “Having the appropriate level of coverage is crucial for individuals to feel secure during times when they need it the most.
“While these are undoubtedly challenging circumstances, it is reassuring to see that most individuals hold an optimistic view of the future and are making short-term adjustments to protect the elements that are important to their future well-being.”
