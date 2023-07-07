Britons express frustration over ‘chaotic’ conditions at Heathrow Airport – ‘going too far’ | Travel News | Travel

Passengers encountered immense dissatisfaction at Heathrow Airport this morning, as they described the situation as “chaos”. The airport was reportedly plagued by extensive queues and system malfunctions. A disgruntled holidaymaker, @kate83205012, posted on Twitter: “@BBCNews Heathrow airport chaos. BA systems down.” This sentiment was echoed by @TheRealCostaS who stated: “@British_Airways @HeathrowAirport sort out your computer systems and staff. I have been waiting for over an hour to have my passport checked, only to be told to go back for another check.” “I have been waiting for an additional hour and the line hasn’t moved. This is absolutely ridiculous,” they added. @Amygoesdancing also expressed concern: “@British_Airways what is happening at Heathrow?? Are the systems down? I have two family members waiting in the departure lounge and another in a long queue trying to drop off bags and meet the others in time for their 11:30 am flight.”

The announcement of potential strikes by air traffic controllers may result in significant travel disruptions. Employees of Eurocontrol are striking to demand better pay, improved working hours, and addressed staffing concerns. Simon Calder, speaking on This Morning, shed light on how these strikes may impact summer travelers.

When asked if the strikes could lead to the cancellation of 12,600 flights per day, Simon responded “theoretically”. However, he expressed greater concern about “overstretch”. He explained that instead of experiencing a single delay, we are now faced with multiple delays across various countries like France, Italy, and Greece. Simon emphasized that there are particularly “high overload times”, especially on Fridays. ‌For those who have yet to book their summer vacation, Simon offered advice for those considering traveling before the weekend.

He confidently stated that Fridays in July and August will be the busiest days to fly since 2019, referring to them as “absolute peak times”. As an alternative, he suggested that travelers consider departing on a Tuesday morning. Heathrow Airport’s spokesperson assured Express.co.uk: “Passengers are flowing through smoothly, and there are no queues at security. Our team is prepared to welcome travelers for an eventful day of summer getaways. “Airlines are responsible for baggage, but our control room confirms no issues in that area this morning,” they added. British Airways’ spokesperson also confirmed to Express.co.uk: “An issue involving multiple airlines, caused by a third party, was promptly resolved this morning. During this period, our flights were unaffected as we relied on backup processes.”





