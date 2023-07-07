Brits Set to Return to Action as Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte Date and Location Finally Confirmed

The highly anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte has finally been confirmed for August 12 at the prestigious O2 Arena in London. This exhilarating fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN PPV, available at the price of £26.99, in addition to the regular membership fees for existing customers.

During the negotiation process, there was a minor setback when Whyte expressed his concerns regarding a one-sided rematch clause that favored Joshua. However, at Joshua’s request, this clause was subsequently removed, leading to both fighters signing the revised contract. Although Whyte had emerged victorious in their amateur encounter 14 years ago, the outcome changed dramatically when they faced off in the professional ranks six years later, with Joshua securing a decisive victory by stopping his long-standing rival in the seventh round at the O2 Arena. Both men now seek to catapult themselves back into title contention, making this third showdown an incredibly significant event.

Speaking about the upcoming fight, Joshua stated, “I have made it clear that I intend to be active this year. August 12 is the date, and I will be fully prepared for battle. I eagerly anticipate addressing matters in the ring.” In response, Whyte declared, “I am excited to return to the London O2 on August 12 and engage in a fierce battle. This fight will determine the ultimate victor in our heated rivalry.” Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport, expressed his disbelief over the realization of this bout, stating, “Neither of these men could be deterred from this fight. Their rivalry runs deep, and a determined spirit unites them. Although it may have seemed like a game of poker at times, all obstacles have been overcome. Such high stakes make this an absolute must-win for both fighters. Prepare for an explosive evening of boxing on August 12, live on DAZN.”

Joseph Markowski, CEO North America of DAZN Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Anthony Joshua’s swift return to the platform following his April fight. Markowski also emphasized the magnitude of this match against Dillian Whyte, reigniting a feud that has simmered for over a decade. Promising an action-packed evening, he encouraged viewers around the world to watch this epic encounter exclusively on DAZN, with UK and Ireland viewers able to access it through DAZN PPV. General sale tickets for this highly anticipated event can be purchased through Stage Front and AXS, starting at 9 am on Monday, July 10. Matchroom Fight Pass members, as well as O2 and Virgin Media customers, will have the privilege of obtaining tickets a few days earlier.





Reference