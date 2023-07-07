BSP issues directive for temporary debt pricing benchmark

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has begun publishing an overnight rate on its website, which can serve as a market reference. This comes after the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) on June 30, following scandals of rate manipulation by banks.

In the meantime, while a permanent replacement for Libor is being developed, the BSP will provide a provisional overnight rate based on its overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility. The overnight reference rate is calculated using the secondary market rate on the 28-day BSP bill.

The BSP uses RRP transactions to reduce money supply in the financial market as a means to control inflation. By selling government securities to banks, the BSP can decrease the amount of money circulating in the market.

As part of its efforts to manage liquidity in the financial system more flexibly, the BSP will start accepting all bids in the auction for the overnight RRP facility starting July 14.

Enhancements to Overnight RRP Agreement Facility

The publication of the reference rate also marks the beginning of a broader initiative to enhance the BSP’s overnight RRP Agreement facility. Once the enhancements are fully implemented, the new rate from the RRP facility will become the official overnight reference rate, providing more responsiveness to changing market conditions.

When the plan to use an overnight reference rate was announced in June, the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) expressed support for the BSP’s efforts to enhance benchmarks. However, the BAP suggested that the overnight rate be based on Bloomberg Valuation Service benchmarks, which are globally recognized and used in over 100 jurisdictions.

-CSN