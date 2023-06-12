BWF Members Reject Proposed New Law, Maintaining 21-Point Scoring System in Badminton

After intense deliberation, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) membership has rejected a proposal to amend the scoring system for badminton from best of three games of 21 points to best of five games of 11 points. The proposal was put forth by the Indonesian Badminton Association and the Badminton Association of Maldives, and was seconded by Badminton Asia, Badminton Korea Association, and Chinese Taipei Badminton Association.

The vote for changing the scoring system from 3×21 to 5×11 at the 82nd BWF Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually resulted in 66.31% in favor and 33.69% against, falling short of the two-thirds majority required. A total of 282 votes were cast.

Despite the proposal not passing, BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer thanked the Membership for their participation and respect their decision to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system. “It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved, but I see the fantastic participation of the Membership and the decision reached today as an indication that the badminton community is very much engaged in the sport’s best interests during these difficult and challenging times,” said Hoyer in a statement.

He added, “While the proposed scoring system change has been part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans, this will not deter us from continuing our efforts to increase excellence in badminton for all concerned in line with our Strategic Plan 2020-2024.”

The BWF remains committed to fostering the growth and development of badminton, with the utmost consideration for the sport and its players’ welfare.